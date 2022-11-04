Read full article on original website
Last Call! United Business Card 150k offer
Delta Sends An Early Birthday Present…
While I’m not really into big birthday celebrations, it’s always nice to receive a little gift. Delta Air Lines recently sent me an early birthday present. My birthday isn’t until the end of next month, so this was definitely a bit of a surprise…. The airline sent...
McDonald’s McRib Review, Delta Sends An Early Birthday Present, Win A $3,000 Ticketmaster Gift Card & More- The Rehash!
Back in September, I got approved for the United Business card. I completed the minimum spend relatively fast and am now considering going for the second bonus. The first bonus earned me 75,000 miles after spending $5,000 within the first three months. To earn an additional 75,000 miles, I’ll need to do a lot more spending with the card…
Amex Transfers Points Twice! The Fight Is On!
Transferring points to travel partners is a one-way street. We all know this. I am conservative when it comes to transferring points because I would much rather have MRs, URs, or TYP in my bank account than in a partner account. In need of a flight to Doha for the World Cup (see Is TPOL Going to The World Cup?), I needed 38,000 more Avios points. Unfortunately, Chase and Amex did not have a transfer bonus at this time, which can be as high as 40%. Annoyed that I didn’t transfer more points when there was a promotion, I begrudgingly hit ‘confirm’ to initiate the MR to Avios transfer. Instantly, I received an error, “Your transaction did not go through. Try again later.” Since award availability can disappear instantly, I tried again right away. This time the transfer went through. However, I noticed that my MR balance had dropped substantially. I checked the account activity and saw that 38,000 points were deducted twice from my account. A feeling of nausea came over me as I contacted Amex via chat. It came as no surprise that they were utterly useless and did not accept accountability for their mistake. Indeed, the first agent tried to get rid of me by telling me to call back the following day to see what could be done. Another agent told me to contact British to see if British could reverse the transfer despite knowing that British would not be able to do so.
Lufthansa Group selects Recaro CL3710 and C3810 for long haul economy class seating
Recaro Aircraft Seating has been selected to provision over 24,000 economy class seats for Lufthansa Group aircraft. Recaro CL3710 for Lufthansa -Image, Recaro Aircraft Seating. The seats will be dressed with Lufthansa’s signature colours of blue and grey, with the group selecting Recaro Aircraft Seating’s long haul seats – the...
Use IHG points at three Mr and Mrs Smith Hotels in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Mr and Mrs Smith hotels partnering with IHG One Rewards has made many new destinations available for hotel stays using IHG points. With more than 1,600 Mr and Mrs Smith affiliated properties worldwide, my quick observation revealed dozens of hotels in Europe bookable through the IHG website using points. You can book stays and earn IHG points at participating Mr and Mrs Smith properties. The challenge is learning specifically which Mr and Mrs Smith hotels currently participate in IHG.
See your Bank of America “More Rewards Day” Extra 2% Cash Back Online
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Last Saturday, Bank of America celebrated More Rewards Day by offering cardmembers an extra 2% cash back (or an extra 2x miles) on all purchases made on November 5. Doctor of Credit has more details about the promo. I recently applied for the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card that was offering $500 cash back after spending $5,000 in 3 months. I had to make some tax payments in November, so I waited until November 5 to make the payment and complete the $5,000 minimum spending requirement. In this post, I will show you how to see your extra cash back from More Rewards Day.
Yearly Reminder: Max Out 10% Citi ThankYou Points Rebate on Citi Rewards+ Credit Card (10K Annual Limit)
Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. I wrote a similar post in 2021 and thought I should publish a similar reminder post for 2022. One of my favorite sock drawer credit cards is the Citi Rewards+ Credit Card. This credit card has a pretty decent sign up bonus at the moment (20,000 Citi ThankYou Points after spending $1,500 in 3 months), but my favorite feature of this credit card is the 10% rebate on redeemed Citi ThankYou Points. You can receive up to 10,000 Citi ThankYou Points rebated each calendar year, you just need to redeem at least 100,000 Citi ThankYou Points in a calendar year.
Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,576 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,576 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
United Airlines Updates MileagePlus Elite Status Requirements, Will Count Award Travel
Next year, United Airlines will revert to its pre-pandemic qualification requirements to achieve elite status but will also count more credit card spending toward meeting your elite qualification goal. For the first time, United will also count award travel on United toward elite status qualification. United Airlines Increases Elite Status...
All You Can Fly With Frontier Airlines in 2023?
If you have wanted to fly as many flights as possible as a passenger on airplanes which are operated by Frontier Airlines, your dream may be about to come true, as the ultra-low-cost airline has officially announced its new GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass for 2023…. All You Can Fly With Frontier...
Earn 5 to 10X Southwest Points At Amazon, Grocery Stores & Gas Stations
Quite often, I’ll receive an email offering bonus points for spending in certain categories. For example, an offer might award 5X points for purchases at department stores or home improvement locations. I’ll give these offers a quick look but I typically take a pass because of several reasons:
