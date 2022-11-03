ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat center Bam Adebayo pulls a reverse Paul George after Josh Hart channels Dame Time with game-winner

There might not be a more excruciating way to lose a game than through a game-winning buzzer beater. To see the game slip away from your grasp as the ball tickles the twine concurrently with the sound of the horn is perhaps the most heartbreaking sight for an NBA player. Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat were unfortunately on the receiving end of such a play after Josh Hart made a corner three to win the game, 110-107, for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing

All of the brouhaha surrounding Kyrie Irving almost makes us forget that it wasn’t too long ago that the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. Kyrie’s antisemitic scandal and eventual suspension somewhat overshadowed the Nash dismissal, as well everything else that’s going on over there in Brooklyn. For his part, Hall of Fame big […] The post Shaq drops hammer on Nets star Ben Simmons after Steve Nash firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union

Kyrie Irving may have just put his NBA career in jeopardy amid his most recent scandal. The Brooklyn Nets star has already apologized for pushing an antisemitic film on Twitter, but it is clear that his team wants more than just a simple apology from him in order to possibly put this whole issue to […] The post ‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving

Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced the firing of head coach Steve Nash last Tuesday, breaking news emerged that the team would hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to fill the vacant position. NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski both made strong reports detailing Brooklyn’s intentions, with the latter indicating that a […] The post Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s MVP season pushes Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to forget the Warriors

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons used to be a Golden State Warriors fan. But after getting to watch Luka Doncic up close, he is now converting to become a Dallas Mavericks faithful. Parsons admitted as much after witnessing another Doncic masterclass in Dallas, this time against the Brooklyn Nets. The Slovenian wonderboy exploded for 36 […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s MVP season pushes Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to forget the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China

Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022

A rematch of Sunday’s epic showdown will take place later Monday night, as the Toronto Raptors hit the road instead to the Windy City to battle it out with the Chicago Bulls on the hardwood. Join us for our NBA odds series, where we reveal our Raptors-Bulls prediction and pick. On Sunday, the 6-4 Raptors […] The post NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kelly Oubre blasts himself after Hornets’ rough loss to Wizards

After the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Washington Wizards, 108-100, Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t hold back in his criticism of himself. The Hornets have now lost five straight games. They are still without some key players who have been sidelined due to injury. LaMelo Ball has yet to make his regular season debut, while Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin remains out for some extended time. Despite that, the Buzz City franchise kept the game as close as they possibly could with all those components missing. Other guys have tried to hold down the fort in their absences. PJ Washington has stepped up his game. Against Washington he poured in a team-high 25 points.
Cade Cunningham is giving his NBA rookie card investors exactly what they want

All things considered, Cade Cunningham has been flying below the radar ever since his second year in the NBA started. Even with a good increase in his numbers, it seems that the Detroit Pistons’ current record has overshadowed the potential of last year’s number draft pick. As it stands, the market is doing the same to his NBA rookie cards. The thing is, where he is value-wise might just be the best thing collectors can hope for in Cunningham’s card stock.
