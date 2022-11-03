ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Pickleball ping is music to Manhattan Beach players’ ears

When Manhattan Beach School Board Member Sally Peel disclosed at the Friday evening, November 1, ribbon cutting for the new Manhattan Beach Middle School pickleball courts, that she lived in the blue house across the street, the crowd of pickleball supporters quieted. When she said, “I hear the ping, ping,...
Physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to speak at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

World-renowned astrophysicist, and leading space commentator Neil deGrasse Tyson will address Distinguished Speaker Series subscribers at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. deGrasse Tyson will discuss recent developments at NASA, the U.S. Space Force, space tourism, and the effects physics have on everyday...
