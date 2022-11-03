Solana (SOL) has been among the top gainers for the past weekend. This was due to the bullishness that followed the announcement that Google was now running Solana nodes. As expected, the price of the digital asset rallied in the time following the announcement, rising more than 15% to finally cross the $38 mark for the first time in almost two months. But as the market ushers in another trading week, can SOL hold its gains?

9 HOURS AGO