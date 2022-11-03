Read full article on original website
Can Solana (SOL) Sustain Its Google-Triggered Price Rally?
Solana (SOL) has been among the top gainers for the past weekend. This was due to the bullishness that followed the announcement that Google was now running Solana nodes. As expected, the price of the digital asset rallied in the time following the announcement, rising more than 15% to finally cross the $38 mark for the first time in almost two months. But as the market ushers in another trading week, can SOL hold its gains?
Axie Infinity (AXS) Rallies By 23%; Are The Bulls Taking Over From Here?
AXS’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. AXS’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides. MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving...
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s price needs to stay above $1,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1,700. ETH’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1,700, where the price could face resistance. ETH’s price remains strong,...
Bitcoin Price Starts Constructive Correction, Why BTC Could Drop Further
Bitcoin price traded to a new monthly high at $21,469 before it started a downside correction. BTC could drop towards $20,600 before it starts a fresh increase. Bitcoin gained pace above the $21,000 resistance zone before it faced sellers. The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
Holding FTT And BNB? It Might Be Time For You To Get Out
Cryptocurrencies such as BNB and FTT have been seeing some downside in the last 24 hours. This follows an eventful weekend that has culminated in what has been a clear intention of crypto exchange Binance to begin dumping its FTT holdings. As a result, there is expected to be a reaction from both FTT and BNB when the exchange completes the dumping of its billion-dollar holdings in FTT.
Ethereum Price Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?
Ethereum started a downside correction from the $1,675 high against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support to start a fresh increase. Ethereum climbed higher above $1,650 before it started a downside correction. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Seen Sliding 15% In Coming Days – Here’s Why
Dogecoin is currently changing hands at a price that is significantly lower than its six-month high of $0.1572, providing an opportunity for investors to take advantage of a huge discount for accumulation. Dogecoin went down by 11% following news of Twitter’s plans to halt crypto integration projects. DOGE managed...
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
Ethereum Reserves Of FTX Collapse In The Midst Of Liquidity problems
FTX seems to fall deeper into its despair pit without any anchor. The crypto exchange is facing several issues threatening the stability of the firm. First, there appears to be an ongoing war between FTX and the Binance crypto exchange. This is presumed to involve their respective CEOs, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH
Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
Users Flee FTX? Exchange Sees 47% Drop In On-Chain Balance
The crypto industry is witnessing a new war between exchange giants FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Binance-led Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Over the past week, rumors emerged about the former exchange becoming insolvent and holding an illiquid balance sheet. The Binance CEO seems to be fulling speculations. During...
Tamadoge and Binance Coin Price Prediction – What to expect from Oryen Presale after it gained 100%?
Many crypto analysts speculate that DeFi will see explosive growth as it continues integration into the traditional financial framework. This article outlines price predictions for three DeFi tokens: TAMA, BNB, and ORY. Tamadoge Price Prediction. Tamadoge is a play-to-earn game built on NFT technology. The Tamaverse lets player battle their...
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Be Building An Uptrend
The Bitcoin price is steadily trading above critical support levels and might extend its bullish trend in the coming days. The cryptocurrency positively reacted to the current macroeconomic conditions despite the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) promising to keep hiking interest rates. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
Could Oryen 2x price increase in its ICO overcome the popularity of Big Eyes and Tamadoge presales?
Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, are a proven way to kickstart crypto projects, and investors are looking for projects with the highest potential for growth, expansion, and, ultimately, success. Even in declining crypto markets, many projects are still under development – each with a unique value proposition for investors and general crypto enthusiasts.
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Strength As Price Breaks $21,300; Here Are Levels To Watch
BTC’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance. BTC’s price remains...
