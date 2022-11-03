ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks

NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
RUSH, NY
Yardbarker

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Nets Star Kyrie Irving Done in Brooklyn?

As first relayed by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Nets have created a list of multiple steps that must be taken by Irving before they lift his suspension, which the team has said will be at least five games. But that list may have been created with the idea...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance

Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday night as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. To make matters more challenging for the Atlanta Hawks, they were without Trae Young (shin contusion). The Bucks started hot, hitting their five three-point attempts. However, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's game plan of packing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

What Could Be Next For Steve Nash?

It has been a very turbulent and tumultuous season for the Brooklyn Nets, and we’re not even three weeks into the NBA season. One of the casualties of the Nets’ ineptitude has been Steve Nash, their now-former head coach who left his post after both sides mutually agreed that he would do so.
BOSTON, NY

