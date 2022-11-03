My how time flies. For the second season in a row, Dallas has a 6-2 record after eight weeks of the season. Back in early September, Cowboys Wire ran an exercise where we went game by game in predicting Dallas’ win-loss record. That prediction, found here, had Dallas sitting with a 5-3 record at this point in the season. Those predictions flipped the results from the first two games (losing against Tampa and winning over Cincinnati) and clearly over-estimated the returning prowess of the Super Bowl champion Rams.

