Mooresville, AL

WAAY-TV

UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse

On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!. This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

UAH researcher helps save man's life after Hurricane Ian

A research engineer with the University of Alabama in Huntsville helped save a life during search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian. "We were actively searching for survivors," Casey Calamaio said. He is a research engineer for UAH, but in his free time, he volunteers for the Civil Air Patrol.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville

1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night

Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Brewer Hicklen returns to North Alabama to host baseball camp

Huntsville native and Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Brewer Hicklen returned to North Alabama Saturday to host his annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School. The 26-year-old had a monster season in the minors, batting .248 and blasting 28 home runs (including one off of Jacob deGrom) while driving in 85 runs and swiping 35 bags.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69

The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

Lions fall to Austin Peay, 38-35

FLORENCE, Ala. – Down by three with 16 seconds to play in the game, North Alabama recovered an onside kick but couldn’t capitalize as the Lions dropped a 38-35 decision in an ASUN Conference game at Braly Stadium. With the loss, the Lions’ fourth this season in the...
FLORENCE, AL

