Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
WAAY-TV
UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse
On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!. This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting. Space at the...
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
WAAY-TV
Take flight with living history at the Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration
History comes to life this weekend at the Cullman Regional Airport. It's all part of the annual Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration. Residents will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fully functional B-17 bomber. The "flying fortress" is shiny, loud and an iconic piece of American history.
WAAY-TV
4 people injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge and lands into a stream
Four people were injured when a vehicle they were in went off a bridge and landed into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to HEMSI's Don Webster.
WAAY-TV
UAH researcher helps save man's life after Hurricane Ian
A research engineer with the University of Alabama in Huntsville helped save a life during search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian. "We were actively searching for survivors," Casey Calamaio said. He is a research engineer for UAH, but in his free time, he volunteers for the Civil Air Patrol.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
WAAY-TV
Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville
1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
WAAY-TV
Historic Powerball jackpot draws big crowds from Alabama to Tennessee stateline towns
There are 1.6 billion reasons for a lot of Alabamians to cross state lines right now, as the world's largest estimated lottery jackpot on record is set for a drawing Saturday night. Friday in Ardmore, Tennessee, the hardest things for those seeking out a lucky ticket were finding a parking...
WAAY-TV
All Marshall County public schools temporarily shifting to virtual to fight spread of flu
The entire Marshall County School System temporarily will shift to remote learning to combat an increasing number of flu cases. “Due to staff shortages, we are unable to operate,” the system’s statement on the transition revealed. Students will learn from home Monday through Thursday. Schools are closed Friday...
WAAY-TV
Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night
Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
WAAY-TV
$1 million bond each for California residents charged with drug trafficking in Decatur
Five people from California are now sitting in the Morgan County Jail on bonds of $1 million each after North Alabama Drug Task Force agents found 165 pounds of marijuana in Decatur. Agents say they seized the drugs during an investigation on Eighth Street Southeast. The marijuana has an estimated...
WAAY-TV
Brewer Hicklen returns to North Alabama to host baseball camp
Huntsville native and Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Brewer Hicklen returned to North Alabama Saturday to host his annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School. The 26-year-old had a monster season in the minors, batting .248 and blasting 28 home runs (including one off of Jacob deGrom) while driving in 85 runs and swiping 35 bags.
WAAY-TV
Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69
The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
WAAY-TV
Lions fall to Austin Peay, 38-35
FLORENCE, Ala. – Down by three with 16 seconds to play in the game, North Alabama recovered an onside kick but couldn’t capitalize as the Lions dropped a 38-35 decision in an ASUN Conference game at Braly Stadium. With the loss, the Lions’ fourth this season in the...
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly. It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten. Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Tracie died at the...
WAAY-TV
'We are proud of who we are': Huntsville Jewish leader speaks out against rise in antisemitism
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise across the country, leaving many people fearful that hateful statements could lead to violent acts against the Jewish community. The Anti-Defamation League is worried incidents will escalate if celebrities continue to give antisemitism a large platform. "I think a lot of it has to...
