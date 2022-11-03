Read full article on original website
WWE Expands Talent Search to Africa in Renewed Globalization Push
WWE is catapulting itself into the Mother Continent in a move to increase its globalization efforts. The wrestling organization is deepening its ties to Africa by launching a continent-wide talent search to find its next African superstar. The new campaign is highlighted by a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria next February, where a select group of participants will win a chance to continue their journey in the United States and potentially earn a full-time WWE development contract. Thousands of men and women are expected to submit their applications for the February tryouts over the next couple of months. Planting deeper roots in...
