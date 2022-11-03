Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
WFAA
Mesquite police looking for attempted burglar that shot store clerk
Police said the clerk was conscious when they got to the store. The clerk told them the suspect demanded money and shot at them before fleeing.
klif.com
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
fox4news.com
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
fox4news.com
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase Ends as Person Tries to Hide in Dallas-Area School
A person who led police on a chase from Midlothian into Dallas County bailed out and ran into a school Thursday afternoon before being taken into custody by police. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 they were following a Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Midlothian. The driver could be...
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase
Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist shot while stopped at Cedar Hill intersection
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if they might have captured the video of a murder. It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road. Police said the victim was...
fox4news.com
Investigation underway into cause of fire that damaged several Dallas businesses
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire Sunday morning that damaged several businesses in a building. The fire was reported just after 9 a.m., at a building in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive. There were several businesses in the building. None of the businesses were...
texasmetronews.com
Terror, chaos erupt inside Dallas Methodist hospital during police standoff, footage shows
Moments after a gunman fatally shot two medical workers inside a Dallas hospital, a woman barricaded with him and their newborn pleadedfor him to surrender peacefully and for officers to spare his life. “Don’t do this, please don’t do this, I’m begging you,” she wailed as officers aimed their guns...
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.
Off-duty Dallas officer has 'major' injuries after crash with drunk drivers, police say
DALLAS — Two men have been arrested on drunk-driving charges after a crash led to an off-duty Dallas police officer being hospitalized, police said Thursday. The Dallas Police Department said in a news release that officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Thursday to a call for service on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge at North Beckley Avenue.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Nachita Drive
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
police1.com
New bodycam footage shows deadly shooting at Dallas hospital
DALLAS — New bodycam footage shows the moments leading up to and after two Dallas Methodist Hospital nurses were murdered by a suspect in a maternity hospital ward in October. The footage, shared by WFAA News, shows the suspect, Nestor Hernandez, step into the maternity ward hospital room with...
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
