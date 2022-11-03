Read full article on original website
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Shakira’s mom says Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital
Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, confirms that Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital. Despite the rocky separation between the Colombian singer and the soccer player, Gerard is still up to date regarding his former in-laws. Piqué visited the 91-year-old author at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. “Of...
Shakira confirms that her father William Mebarak is hospitalized again
Things are not getting easier for Shakira. The singer’s 91-year-old father William Mebarak, is back in the hospital again. Local media reported that he was hospitalized over the weekend at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona. The singer then confirmed the news herself in a brief statement, where she asked for the public’s discretion and understanding.
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
SkySports
Erik ten Hag frustrated by 'stupid' crossing to Cristiano Ronaldo by Man Utd as Aston Villa beat them 3-1 at Villa Park
Erik ten Hag called Manchester United's tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo "stupid" as he was left frustrated by his players failing to "follow the rules" in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. Asked if he had encouraged his players to look for the head of...
ESPN
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United chase two potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements with January move likely
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements...
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
SkySports
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League
Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager admits his side are Premier League title contenders after victory at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are competing for the title after their win at Chelsea - but did call for respect towards Manchester City's recent record in English football. Since the start of the season, Arteta has been coy about the Gunners' chances to win the title despite 10 consecutive...
SkySports
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and opened talks with Luton boss Nathan Jones. Hasenhuttl leaves the Saints after their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine top-flight games. Assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club. The...
American defender Chris Richards to miss World Cup
American defender Chris Richards will miss the World Cup because of an injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. “Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup,” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Will be rooting for y’all the whole way,” he said of his U.S. teammates. A 22-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, Richards debuted for the U.S. in November 2020 and has made eight international appearances.
SkySports
Liverpool: City Insiders believe Premier League club is worth $5bn with Fenway Sports Group 'open to investment but fully committed' to Reds
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are working with two US banks to see how much the club is worth - and city insiders believe it could be as much as $5bn (£4.4bn). FSG, who bought the club in a deal worth about £300m in October 2010, are believed to be considering a sale although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake.
SkySports
Antonio Conte's dig at Jurgen Klopp: 'Was he happy with how we played?'
Antonio Conte never forgets - the Italian aimed a dig at Jurgen Klopp, asking: 'Is he happy with how we played?' after the Liverpool boss questioned Spurs' tactics in their 1-1 draw in May.
ESPN
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti scolds team: Quality alone can't win
Carlo Ancelotti criticized Real Madrid's attitude after a 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano saw them lose in LaLiga for the first time this season, saying "sometimes quality alone can't win you the game." Madrid went behind to Santi Comesana's early goal before Luka Modric's penalty and Eder Militao's header put...
