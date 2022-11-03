ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
HOLAUSA

Shakira’s mom says Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital

Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, confirms that Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital. Despite the rocky separation between the Colombian singer and the soccer player, Gerard is still up to date regarding his former in-laws. Piqué visited the 91-year-old author at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. “Of...
HOLAUSA

Shakira confirms that her father William Mebarak is hospitalized again

Things are not getting easier for Shakira. The singer’s 91-year-old father William Mebarak, is back in the hospital again. Local media reported that he was hospitalized over the weekend at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona. The singer then confirmed the news herself in a brief statement, where she asked for the public’s discretion and understanding.
ESPN

World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
HollywoodLife

Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch

Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
SkySports

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League

Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and opened talks with Luton boss Nathan Jones. Hasenhuttl leaves the Saints after their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine top-flight games. Assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club. The...
The Associated Press

American defender Chris Richards to miss World Cup

American defender Chris Richards will miss the World Cup because of an injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. “Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup,” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Will be rooting for y’all the whole way,” he said of his U.S. teammates. A 22-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, Richards debuted for the U.S. in November 2020 and has made eight international appearances.
SkySports

Liverpool: City Insiders believe Premier League club is worth $5bn with Fenway Sports Group 'open to investment but fully committed' to Reds

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are working with two US banks to see how much the club is worth - and city insiders believe it could be as much as $5bn (£4.4bn). FSG, who bought the club in a deal worth about £300m in October 2010, are believed to be considering a sale although they would prefer to attract new investors by selling a minority stake.
ESPN

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti scolds team: Quality alone can't win

Carlo Ancelotti criticized Real Madrid's attitude after a 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano saw them lose in LaLiga for the first time this season, saying "sometimes quality alone can't win you the game." Madrid went behind to Santi Comesana's early goal before Luka Modric's penalty and Eder Militao's header put...

