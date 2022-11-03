WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes says there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes was on the witness stand Monday for his second day of testimony as he tries to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. On the day of the attack, Rhodes struck a different note, referring to Trump supporters who entered the Capitol as “actual patriots.” Rhodes is on trial with four others for what prosecutors have alleged was a plan to stage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

