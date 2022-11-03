Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes says there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes was on the witness stand Monday for his second day of testimony as he tries to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. On the day of the attack, Rhodes struck a different note, referring to Trump supporters who entered the Capitol as “actual patriots.” Rhodes is on trial with four others for what prosecutors have alleged was a plan to stage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
KEYT
Supreme Court won’t wade into dispute over prosecutor testifying at trial
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up the appeal of a man from Louisiana who says he was denied the right to a fair trial when prosecutors called the assistant district attorney — who presented the case to the grand jury — to the witness stand.
KEYT
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP. The former president will welcome supporters in Miami, the third stop...
KEYT
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog...
KEYT
Supreme Court won’t hear case of military widow who alleges her husband died of toxins exposure at Camp Lejeune
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought by a military widow who wants to sue the government because she says her husband’s death was the result of exposure to toxic and contaminated water at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base. Carol Clendening says her husband,...
Trump rally - live: Trump reveals date for 2024 announcement after hijacking midterm coverage with Ohio tease
Donald Trump held his last rally before the midterm election on Monday night, his fourth in the last five days, amid fever-pitch speculation that the former president was going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024.Despite a teaser from his team, Mr Trump did not launch his 2024 bid in his 90-minute speech in Ohio, instead saying he will make a “big announcement” next week, on 15 November, in Florida.He was holding his final rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance as Republican and Democratic candidates made their final pitches to voters on Monday.Speaking at...
KEYT
U.S. sanctions South African Islamic State-affiliated firms
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed its second round of sanctions in less than a week on people and firms in Africa who it says have provided financial or material support to the Islamic State group. The latest financial penalties target South African entities accused of expressing “the will and intent to attack the interests of the United States.” This comes after the U.S. last week sanctioned what it said was a Somali Islamic State weapons trafficking cell. Government reports outline how the Islamic State group is expanding its presence in Africa after the group faced defeats in Iraq and Syria.
KEYT
Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans’ plans for the majority — starting at the border
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
KEYT
Even the head of the House Democratic campaign arm is worried about keeping his seat
Earlier this year, when New York’s redrawn House district lines were handed down after months of squabbling and legal challenges, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made his move. The Democrat announced he would run for reelection in the Lower Hudson Valley’s 17th Congressional District, home to his residence in Cold Spring, but where only about 30% of his current constituents live. The decision was pilloried by some on the left, who said that by running for a seat seen as safe for Democrats, Maloney was placing his own fortunes ahead of the majority he’s charged to protect as chair of the party’s House campaign arm.
KEYT
Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph
Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday’s midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the...
KEYT
Avalanche of early lawsuits could pave way for disputes over Tuesday’s election results
Scores of pre-election lawsuits have been filed in battleground states ahead of Tuesday’s election, signaling the possibility of even more high-stakes and contentious court fights as voting wraps up and local officials start counting ballots. Much of the current litigation focuses on the processes surrounding how votes are cast...
KEYT
Democrats have zero room for error in Senate races as GOP House campaign builds
The race for control of the 50-50 Senate has come down to the wire, with Democrats trying to hold a legislative line of defense as the prospect of a politically divided Washington grows increasingly likely. Even as the odds of House Democrats keeping their majority worsen — with the party...
KEYT
Harris focuses on boosting female candidates in final days of midterm push
Andrea Campbell first met Kamala Harris when the then-California attorney general gave the address at her 2009 UCLA Law school commencement. More than a decade later, Campbell watched as Vice President Harris rallied a gymnasium full of Democrats to support her in her bid to become the first Black female attorney general of Massachusetts.
KEYT
Venezuela’s bid to save ‘diplomat’ from US charges takes hit
MIAMI (AP) — For two years, Venezuela’s socialist government has been fighting to extricate from the U.S. justice system an insider businessman it claims was on an ultra-secret mission to Iran when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant during a routine fuel stop in Africa. The campaign to win the release of Alex Saab suffered a hit Monday when U.S. prosecutors introduced documents casting doubt on defense evidence underlying his claim of diplomatic immunity from prosecution. The new documents are contained in federal prosecutors’ reply to Saab’s motion to dismiss a criminal indictment out of Miami for money laundering. They include copies of a purported diplomatic passport that raise questions about the time and manner in which Saab purportedly was named a special government envoy.
KEYT
Explaining the 2022 midterms: Find your information here
Voting is in full swing, by mail-in and at early in-person sites. And ballots will be counted after the polls close despite efforts by those trying to spread doubt about the outcome of the 2020 election and these 2022 midterms. The Associated Press collects all the vote data and declares the winners. It also outlines how the voting process works.
KEYT
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice — a dissent
Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice, said she would have sided with an inmate who argued that Ohio suppressed evidence that might have helped him at trial. The full court declined to take up appeal brought by Davel Chinn, who shot and killed...
KEYT
Group warns of rampant violence in Syria camp of IS families
RAQQA, Syria (AP) — An international aid group is warning that a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria that houses tens of thousands of women and children linked to the extremist Islamic State group is witnessing pervasive violence, exploitation and lawless. Monday’s report from Doctors Without Borders says countries that have citizens in al-Hol camp have failed to take responsibility for protecting them. Al-Hol is home to about 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis. Nearly 20,000 of them are children. A separate, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex holds an additional 10,000 people — 2,000 women from 57 other countries and their children, numbering about 8,000.
KEYT
Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist’s conviction
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong journalist has lost the appeal against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during the widespread pro-democracy protests in 2019. A High Court judge upheld the verdict Monday, saying having good intentions is not a justification. Award-winning reporter Bao Choy was found guilty in 2021 of deceiving the government by getting vehicle ownership records for journalistic purposes instead of for transport-related issues as she had declared. Journalism is not one of the three options for such records. Last year’s ruling had sparked concerns over shrinking press freedoms in the city as apart of a crackdown on dissent that followed the 2019 protests.
KEYT
Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. He was 81. A doctor’s bulletin announced the Archbishop’s death Monday, saying he “passed peacefully.” Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital. Tall and imposing with a white beard in accordance with Orthodox clerical tradition, Chrysostomos seldom held back from speaking his mind on issues ranging from politics to the country’s finances, rallying supporters but causing consternation among some politicians and other critics who scolded him for not sticking to his religious duties.
Comments / 0