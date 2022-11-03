Los Angeles FC won their first MLS Cup by beating Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties following a 3-3 draw, with Gareth Bale's late equaliser sending the game to a shootout. The Wales captain struck in the eighth minute of added time, having come on as a substitute in the 97th minute. It was his first appearance for LAFC since October 2 after suffering an injury and comes just over two weeks before the World Cup.

