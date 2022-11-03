Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag frustrated by 'stupid' crossing to Cristiano Ronaldo by Man Utd as Aston Villa beat them 3-1 at Villa Park
Erik ten Hag called Manchester United's tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo "stupid" as he was left frustrated by his players failing to "follow the rules" in their 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. Asked if he had encouraged his players to look for the head of...
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager admits his side are Premier League title contenders after victory at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are competing for the title after their win at Chelsea - but did call for respect towards Manchester City's recent record in English football. Since the start of the season, Arteta has been coy about the Gunners' chances to win the title despite 10 consecutive...
Erling Haaland describes penalty as 'one of the most nervous moments in my life' as Manchester City defeat Fulham
Erling Haaland admitted his 95th-minute penalty against Fulham was "one of the most nervous moments in my life" as Pep Guardiola hailed how his Manchester City side channelled their anger to move top of the Premier League. Haaland emerged from the bench to score an injury-time penalty as 10-man City...
Man City 2-1 Fulham: Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty seals dramatic win for hosts after Joao Cancelo sending off
Erling Haaland's 95th-minute penalty dragged 10-man Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Fulham on a day of high drama at a sodden Etihad Stadium. Haaland kept his composure to tuck away his 18th league goal of the season after Kevin De...
Hearts 3-2 Motherwell: Lawrence Shankland's late penalty sees 10-man hosts claim all three points
Lawrence Shankland scored an 89th-minute penalty to earn 10-man Hearts a 3-2 victory against Motherwell in a Tynecastle thriller. The hosts' win means they end the weekend in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership, while the visitors lie ninth. The red card awarded to Hearts' Jorge Grant in the 38th...
Blackpool 0-1 Luton: Luke Berry steers Hatters to victory
Luke Berry's first goal since March secured play-off chasing Luton a 1-0 Championship win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder's 57th-minute strike proved the difference as the struggling Hatters ended a three-game winless run, leaving them two points off the top six. Defeat for the Seasiders was their second...
Man Utd Women 1-3 Chelsea Women: Sam Kerr, Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert goals end hosts' unbeaten WSL start
Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert earned champions Chelsea a 3-1 victory at Manchester United to keep them level with WSL leaders Arsenal, and end their hosts' unbeaten start. Chelsea had the better of the few chances before they took the lead, with Pernille Harder nodding a free header...
Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues
Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.
Sky Sports Cup: Rangers beat Spartans, Hibs see off Glasgow City to reach final
Rangers are into their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final after seeing off Spartans 4-0 in the Sky Sports Cup. Despite penalty heroics in the last two rounds, the SWPL champions proved to be too tough a test for Spartans who found themselves behind early on. Malky Thomson's side...
Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff: Mark Harris fires Bluebirds to victory
Mark Harris' first goal in seven matches earned Cardiff a 1-0 win at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. The Welshman, in with a shout of going to the World Cup, pounced in the area to convert from close range in the 49th minute despite claims for offside from the hosts.
St Johnstone 2-1 Rangers: Pressure increases on Giovanni van Bronckhorst after shock defeat in Perth
St Johnstone piled the pressure on under-fire Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with a shock 2-1 victory at McDiarmid Park. The Ibrox side now trail Celtic by seven points in the Scottish Premiership title race after failing to take their early chances. They piled on the pressure in the first...
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League
Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
Ross County 3-2 St Mirren: George Harmon seals Staggies win in five-goal thriller at Dingwall
Ross County climbed off the bottom of the cinch Premiership table thanks to a spirited second-half comeback against St Mirren that earned them only their third league win of the season. Two goals in the first 13 minutes set the tone for an absorbing encounter which the Staggies won 3-2...
Los Angeles FC 3-3 Philadelphia Union (3-0 on pens): Gareth Bale on target as LAFC win first MLS Cup on penalties
Los Angeles FC won their first MLS Cup by beating Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties following a 3-3 draw, with Gareth Bale's late equaliser sending the game to a shootout. The Wales captain struck in the eighth minute of added time, having come on as a substitute in the 97th minute. It was his first appearance for LAFC since October 2 after suffering an injury and comes just over two weeks before the World Cup.
Swansea 2-2 Wigan: Swans battle back for point
Swansea struck with an 84th-minute Joel Piroe penalty to earn a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic. The hosts found themselves 2-0 down after just 15 minutes but fought back for a point thanks to Piroe's fifth goal of the season. Wigan are left in a perilous position, they sit in...
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes strikes see Foxes to Premier League victory
Superb strikes from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in either half gave Leicester a 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday Night Football. It was another special goal from the Belgian midfielder, who followed up a sensational effort against Wolves with a similarly sensational effort at Goodison Park. On the stroke...
Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal continue perfect start while Villa win at Liverpool
WSL round-up after a Sunday full of action; wins for Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City, Aston Villa and Brighton. Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table. Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph...
Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Crysencio Summerville completes comeback for hosts in seven-goal thriller at Elland Road
Crysencio Summerville was the match-winner again for Leeds as they came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a blockbuster Premier League match at Elland Road. After his late winner against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Summerville raced beyond the Bournemouth defence after being slipped through by substitute Wilfried Gnonto and calmly slotted the ball beyond Mark Travers (84) to seal a memorable victory for Jesse Marsch's side.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel winner sends Gunners back to top of Premier League
Arsenal passed arguably the biggest test of their title credentials to date as Gabriel's goal earned them a 1-0 win away at Chelsea and a return to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners' Brazilian centre-back touched in Bukayo Saka's corner midway through the second half to earn...
Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory
The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...
