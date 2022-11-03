ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Blackpool 0-1 Luton: Luke Berry steers Hatters to victory

Luke Berry's first goal since March secured play-off chasing Luton a 1-0 Championship win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder's 57th-minute strike proved the difference as the struggling Hatters ended a three-game winless run, leaving them two points off the top six. Defeat for the Seasiders was their second...
SkySports

Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues

Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.
SkySports

Sky Sports Cup: Rangers beat Spartans, Hibs see off Glasgow City to reach final

Rangers are into their first-ever Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final after seeing off Spartans 4-0 in the Sky Sports Cup. Despite penalty heroics in the last two rounds, the SWPL champions proved to be too tough a test for Spartans who found themselves behind early on. Malky Thomson's side...
SkySports

Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff: Mark Harris fires Bluebirds to victory

Mark Harris' first goal in seven matches earned Cardiff a 1-0 win at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship. The Welshman, in with a shout of going to the World Cup, pounced in the area to convert from close range in the 49th minute despite claims for offside from the hosts.
SkySports

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League

Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports

Los Angeles FC 3-3 Philadelphia Union (3-0 on pens): Gareth Bale on target as LAFC win first MLS Cup on penalties

Los Angeles FC won their first MLS Cup by beating Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties following a 3-3 draw, with Gareth Bale's late equaliser sending the game to a shootout. The Wales captain struck in the eighth minute of added time, having come on as a substitute in the 97th minute. It was his first appearance for LAFC since October 2 after suffering an injury and comes just over two weeks before the World Cup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SkySports

Swansea 2-2 Wigan: Swans battle back for point

Swansea struck with an 84th-minute Joel Piroe penalty to earn a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic. The hosts found themselves 2-0 down after just 15 minutes but fought back for a point thanks to Piroe's fifth goal of the season. Wigan are left in a perilous position, they sit in...
SkySports

Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Crysencio Summerville completes comeback for hosts in seven-goal thriller at Elland Road

Crysencio Summerville was the match-winner again for Leeds as they came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a blockbuster Premier League match at Elland Road. After his late winner against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Summerville raced beyond the Bournemouth defence after being slipped through by substitute Wilfried Gnonto and calmly slotted the ball beyond Mark Travers (84) to seal a memorable victory for Jesse Marsch's side.
SkySports

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel winner sends Gunners back to top of Premier League

Arsenal passed arguably the biggest test of their title credentials to date as Gabriel's goal earned them a 1-0 win away at Chelsea and a return to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners' Brazilian centre-back touched in Bukayo Saka's corner midway through the second half to earn...
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory

The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...

