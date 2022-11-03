Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
New cap creates “point-in-time freeze” on Maui TVRs; starts regulation on camper vans
In an ongoing effort to manage tourism, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 Friday with a series of amendments that effectively caps transient accommodations and regulates camper van rentals on public property. The bill was passed in a 8-0 vote on second and final reading, with Councilmember Kelly King excused.
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau
No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
mauinow.com
2022 Made in Maui County Festival draws crowd of 7,000
An estimated 7,000 residents and visitors attended the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The event is the largest manufactured products show in Maui County, and was presented by the...
Thousands attend 9th Annual Made in Maui Festival
The 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival wrapped up today, Nov. 5.
Maui Looks To Crack Down On Companies Selling Shares Of Second Homes
After a tech startup that buys then sells shares of luxury houses on the internet announced it was coming to Maui earlier this year, drawing backlash from residents, the County Council began looking at regulating the presence of similar companies accused of running de-facto timeshares in residential neighborhoods. Council members...
mauinow.com
Wailuku man killed in skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui
A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive man until fire and medic personnel took over;...
A Massive Effort To Manage Hawaii’s Nearshore Waters Just Launched On Maui
In front of more than 100 people, the vast majority of them fishermen, Darrell Tanaka took the microphone and made something clear: This is just the start of a process that people need to show up for if they want their voices heard as the state makes big plans to manage certain Hawaiian waters.
mauinow.com
MEO Core Four Business Planning Classes Daytime series begins Nov. 15
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will begin a daytime series of classes starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., in-person at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, and virtually via Zoom.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride
Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
mauinow.com
Rotary Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Lahaina
Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022. Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special...
What to expect from Made In Maui County Festival
It’s all about supporting local businesses on the Valley Isle. From arts and crafts to food vendors, the Made in Maui County Festival is happening this weekend. Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.
Maui venison could soon stock local grocery stores
Maui venison will soon be available in stores according to Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. She said efforts to manage the axis deer population in Maui county are working, and their plans to use the meat to feed the community and create economic opportunities are moving in the right direction.
mauinow.com
Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani
The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
mauinow.com
29 students complete CERT basic training, become first to graduate since the pandemic
Twenty-nine students have completed the Community Emergency Response Team Basic Course and are qualified to become members of the Maui County CERT team, the Maui Emergency Management Agency announced. This is the first CERT class to graduate since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020. “Mahalo to these individuals...
mauinow.com
Hunger and homelessness resource fair & Thanksgiving community meal at UHMC, Nov. 17
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is once again joining forces with The Salvation Army to provide a community Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Organizers anticipate serving 600 people on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. This year, the lunch will be one week earlier than usual because the college is also accommodating a Hunger and Homelessness Resource Fair on that same day.
Dog reunites with owner after 3 years, machete attack
A vicious attack on a dog on Maui turned into a happy ending for the pup and its original owner three years after they were separated.
mauinow.com
Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”
A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui woman sentenced for using vodka bottle to hit man who later died
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, a woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for using a bottle of vodka to hit a man who collapsed and later died. According to the Maui News, 49-year-old Heather Glennon and the victim were sharing the bottle in Lahaina back in 2020, when they got into an argument.
