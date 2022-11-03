ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau

No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
LAHAINA, HI
2022 Made in Maui County Festival draws crowd of 7,000

An estimated 7,000 residents and visitors attended the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The event is the largest manufactured products show in Maui County, and was presented by the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Wailuku man killed in skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui

A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive man until fire and medic personnel took over;...
WAILUKU, HI
MEO Core Four Business Planning Classes Daytime series begins Nov. 15

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will begin a daytime series of classes starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., in-person at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, and virtually via Zoom.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Rotary Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Lahaina

Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022. Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special...
LAHAINA, HI
What to expect from Made In Maui County Festival

It’s all about supporting local businesses on the Valley Isle. From arts and crafts to food vendors, the Made in Maui County Festival is happening this weekend. Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.
Maui venison could soon stock local grocery stores

Maui venison will soon be available in stores according to Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. She said efforts to manage the axis deer population in Maui county are working, and their plans to use the meat to feed the community and create economic opportunities are moving in the right direction.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani

The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
KULA, HI
Hunger and homelessness resource fair & Thanksgiving community meal at UHMC, Nov. 17

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is once again joining forces with The Salvation Army to provide a community Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Organizers anticipate serving 600 people on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. This year, the lunch will be one week earlier than usual because the college is also accommodating a Hunger and Homelessness Resource Fair on that same day.
KAHULUI, HI
Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”

A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
WAILUKU, HI
Maui woman sentenced for using vodka bottle to hit man who later died

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, a woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for using a bottle of vodka to hit a man who collapsed and later died. According to the Maui News, 49-year-old Heather Glennon and the victim were sharing the bottle in Lahaina back in 2020, when they got into an argument.
LAHAINA, HI

