We Found the Best Black Friday Home Deals for Cleaning and Organizing

As a dedicated sales writer, I won’t settle for anything less than a good deal—so I’m excited to see Black Friday sales already trickling in from major retailers. Merchants are offloading high inventory and slashing prices to clear their warehouses by the end of the year, which means more savings for you as new products hit the shelves.
JCPenney Black Friday deals 2022 have already started

JCPenney wants customers to get a head start on holiday shopping by offering thousands of deals and the sales have already started. There will be new deals all month long, leading up to November 25th, where you can start your day at 5 a.m. at your local JCPenney store shopping Black Friday deals.
The best early Black Friday deals you can already get

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Stay on Top of Your Gift List With These Amazon Black Friday Deals for 2022

As a Sales Editor, I’ve seen so many Black Friday deals that only the most extreme markdowns shock me these days, but these Amazon Black Friday deals made me audibly gasp! Amazon is the best one-stop shop for everything from KitchenAid appliances and air fryers to gourmet food baskets, rivaling retail giant Walmart with deep discounts.
Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates

It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now

The year has seemingly flown by, and it's holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather looks like for tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
Walmart Black Friday 2022: The Best Holiday Deals to Shop Now

This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Black Friday deals online even before Thanksgiving Day. Starting today, November 7, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores.
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
Aldi Is Selling Sparkly Succulents

It’s officially time to start decorating for the holidays, and thanks to a new Aldi offering, even your plants can look merry and bright. As Aldi plant fanatic Aldi Plant Lady (@aldiplantlady) reported in a recent post, the grocery store chain is currently selling gorgeous 2” sparkly succulents — dubbed “Star Gazing Succulents” — for just $4.49 apiece.
How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen

Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
Early Black Friday Apple deals are live: $99 AirPods, $199 Apple Watch, $399 iPad

If you're looking to score a coveted price cut on an Apple device this Black Friday, you're in luck. Thanks to early sales from retailers like Amazon and Walmart, you can score Black Friday Apple deals today with record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. We've...
