bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at Orlando Street in Mattapan
At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Brockton police launch homicide investigation after shooting on James Street
Brockton police launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on James Street early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Brockton police, officers responded to the James Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city’s electronic gun detection system. Detectives from Brockton and...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester
At about 9:40 PM, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening. Homicide and...
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
whdh.com
Community members remember neighbor killed in shooting in Mattapan, react to recent violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends remember their neighbor Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as one of two people shot in the neighborhood Sunday night. The other person remains in the hospital. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend of Pizarro said. “I hear shots outside, you know. I don’t really...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
bpdnews.com
Six People Shot at Three Separate Incidents in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park
At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where one adult male victim was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 1:45 AM, on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Michael Espejo Lozada, 24, of Charlestown, while in the area of Old Road and Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a...
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective George J. Holmes 59 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective George Holmes who was killed in the line of duty 59 years ago today. On Wednesday, November 6, 1963, Detective George Holmes was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects in the area of Washington Street and Winter Street in Downtown Crossing.
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
17-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. — A 17-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Swansea late Friday night, according to Chief Marc Haslam. Just before 11:30 p.m., Swansea police received several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 171 Marvel Street. Upon arrival, officers located a Ford Fusion...
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
17-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that injured a Fall River officer
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 17-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly striking a Fall River police officer with an ATV, leaving the officer with serious injuries. The teen who was illegally operating an ATV was stopped by the police officer, in the area of Robeson Street and...
whdh.com
Acton Police: Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old located
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton announced they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured on Wednesday. In an update Friday night, Police Chief Richard Burrows said officers were able to locate the vehicle and “are working to seize (it).”...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
