Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at Orlando Street in Mattapan

At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester

At about 9:40 PM, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening. Homicide and...
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
Six People Shot at Three Separate Incidents in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park

At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where one adult male victim was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 1:45 AM, on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Michael Espejo Lozada, 24, of Charlestown, while in the area of Old Road and Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a...
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective George J. Holmes 59 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective George Holmes who was killed in the line of duty 59 years ago today. On Wednesday, November 6, 1963, Detective George Holmes was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects in the area of Washington Street and Winter Street in Downtown Crossing.
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
