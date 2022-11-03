Read full article on original website
Explosion Inside Enclosed Trailer Injures Two People in Houston County
Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men from Wisconsin were injured after an explosion that occurred inside an enclosed trailer Friday evening. The Houston County Sherriff’s Office said first responders were dispatched to the Money Creek Haven Campground just north of Houston to the report that two people had just been burnt stemming from an apparent explosion that occurred in an enclosed trailer around 5:45 p.m.
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
Trial Starts Monday for Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A trial starts Monday for a Rochester man who was at the center of a large drug bust last year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir entered not guilty pleas last June to charges stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in which Rochester police seized nearly 6,000 suspected Oxycodone pills valued at an estimated $180,000. The charges say he was stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Dr.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Plea Deal For Former RCTC Football Player Accused of Assaults
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC football player will be sentenced in January for his involvement in a fight that broke out after a Yellowjacket football game in October of last year. On Friday, 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza entered into a plea agreement to settle charges in that case...
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Rochester Cemetery Vandalized on Halloween Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.
Guilty Plea For Brutal Assault in Downtown Rochester Hotel Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)) - A Stewartville man today entered a guilty plea to a felony assault charge stemming from a brutal attack on a man in the lobby of a downtown Rochester hotel last year. 21-year-old Ismail Mohamed admitted to a third-degree assault charge involving substantial bodily harm. He...
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
Rochester Man Charged With Woman’s Overdose Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged in connection with the death of a Rochester woman whose body was found this past summer at a remote site on a farm east of Rochester. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court charges 41-year-old Timothy Loftus with...
(UPDATED) – Firefighters Respond to Downtown Rochester Hotel
(KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department extinguished a fire in a downtown high-rise Wednesday evening. A news release says firefighters responded to Broadway Plaza at 15th First Street Southeast around 5:30 PM after light smoke was detected in the lobby. After arriving at the scene, firefighters traced the smoke to an awning below a second-floor window, where a small fire was discovered in the awning at the junction with a wall between the two floors.
Rochester Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of selling the drugs that led to the overdose death of Tia Arleth made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Friday morning. Bail for 41-year-old Timothy Loftus was set at $500,000. He’s charged with 3rd-degree murder and Interference with a dead...
Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Caught With 7.5 Pounds of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been reached to settle charges stemming from a major drug bust in Rochester earlier this year. 33-year-old Roberto Nieves today entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge. Under the plea deal, another first-degree drug charge will be dismissed. The agreement calls for a recommended sentence of just under five years in prison.
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Month-Long Closures for Rochester-Area Roads Start Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Month-long closures for parts of two Rochester-area roads begins Friday. An Olmsted County Public Works news release says crews will be shutting down 60th Ave. Northwest between 19th St. Northwest and Valley High Dr. Northwest and between 55th and 51st St. Northwest. A closure is also planned on 34th St. Northwest between 60th and 70th Ave. Northwest.
Rochester Has New Bike & Pedestrian Friendly Transportation Plan
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to adopt a long-range plan for adding bike, pedestrian, and wheelchair-friendly features to the city's transportation systems,. A public hearing on the "Active Transportation Plan" was held two weeks ago, but the City Council held off on...
Volunteers Needed For New Homeless Day Shelter Opening in Rochester
If you've ever wondered how YOU could help the homeless in the Rochester, Minnesota community, NOW is the time to jump right in. It was just announced that The Landing MN will be opening their new location soon and are hosting two informational sessions for anyone interested in volunteering. Volunteers...
