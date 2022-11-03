Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Absentee ballot pre-processing underway
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Absentee ballot usage is at an all-time high. Some Mid-Michigan communities are getting a head start on filing them. Communities with more than 10,000 people could begin pre-processing absentee ballots two days before the election. Midland began pre-processing began this morning. Normally that process would start...
Department of Justice to monitor some Flint polling places on Tuesday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will be monitoring polls in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states. And one of those communities is the city of Flint. "I'm very glad they're going to be physically in the city. Just to monitor and respond," said Flint...
Retired Flint Fire Chief shares tips on fire safety
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been a tragic year for fire deaths in Flint. At least nine people, many of them children, have died in fires. Theron Wiggins is a retired Flint fire chief. He said education about fire prevention and safety is paramount to saving lives. "Most fires...
Newsmaker: The history and the hope of Buick City
Buick City in Flint was once a premier manufacturing facility in Flint, Michigan. The last vehicles rolled off the line in 1999. The plant closed and was demolished leaving a gaping 400 acre hole in the heart of the city. This week on Newsmaker Dawn Jones looks back at the...
Grand Blanc High School students sent home after threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School students were sent home early Monday after a reported social media threat. Grand Blanc Community Schools posted a message on Facebook saying the high school was put into secure mode Monday morning with an increased police presence. School administrators say they...
Commercial building fire in Burton keeps firefighters busy for hours
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters from several departments in Genesee County were busy extinguishing flames in a commercial building for several hours Sunday night. The fire at a business in the 3100 block of East Bristol Road created a big plume of smoke over the area beginning around 7 p.m.
New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city. At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
Weekend fire destroys barn in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds on Saturday night made it tough for firefighters to extinguish a barn fire on Irish Road in Davison Township. The Davison-Richfield Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames amid high winds. "We arrived...
Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids. Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified a person of interest who may have hit and killed a wheelchair-bound man in Flint Township over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Pasadena Avenue near Thornton Avenue. Police say a...
