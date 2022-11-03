Read full article on original website
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Dansby Swanson, Kenley Jansen headline list of Braves’ free agents
As the World Series came to a close late Saturday night in Houston, the offseason officially began Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET when 131 players officially filed for free agency. The Braves have nine players on the list, headlined by shortstop Dansby Swanson and closer Kenley Jansen. They are...
Dodgers Rumors: Multiple Teams Expected To Be In On Trea Turner According to Insider
Where will Trea Turner end up in 2023?
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call
Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos had some strong words for the home plate umpire after his fourth inning strikeout.
Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire
Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award. The...
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring
"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Jim Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."
5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge
New York Yankees free agent outfielder and soon-to-be American League MVP Aaron Judge will be hotly pursued by MLB clubs this offseason. Here are five potential free agent destinations for the superstar, if he does not resign with the Yankees.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Expected to Have Interest for Jacob deGrom
With the pitching woes for the Dodgers at the end of the season, this comes as no surprise
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Six Phillies Declare Free Agency
The offseason is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Phillies had six players declared Major League free agents the day after the World Series ended.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Braves have third-best 2023 World Series odds heading into offseason
The 2022 season certainly didn’t end the way the Atlanta Braves were hoping, but the team is set up well for the future. The Braves have locked up their young core and appear poised to be a force in the National League for years to come. As the 2022...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Angels News: Aaron Judge Beats Out Shohei Ohtani for Top Players Choice Awards
Ohtani being nominated shows how well respected he is among his peers.
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
St. Louis Cardinals: So who is new pitching coach Dusty Blake?
On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced new staff changes for the 2023 season. Let’s take a look at who Dusty Blake is and what he brings (or can bring) to the Cardinals pitching staff. There will be a new pitching coach in town, as Mike Maddux (and the...
Offseason Milestone Dates Calendar
Compiled from various sources, including CBS Sports. MLB.com, and MLB Trade Rumors. November 6 (today): End of regular season. Free agency sort of begins, but "quiet period" is in effect for five days. Trade freeze is lifted; teams may trade any players on their 40-man roster, until next season's trade deadline.
