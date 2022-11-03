ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
batterypower.com

Dansby Swanson, Kenley Jansen headline list of Braves’ free agents

As the World Series came to a close late Saturday night in Houston, the offseason officially began Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET when 131 players officially filed for free agency. The Braves have nine players on the list, headlined by shortstop Dansby Swanson and closer Kenley Jansen. They are...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
batterypower.com

Offseason Milestone Dates Calendar

Compiled from various sources, including CBS Sports. MLB.com, and MLB Trade Rumors. November 6 (today): End of regular season. Free agency sort of begins, but "quiet period" is in effect for five days. Trade freeze is lifted; teams may trade any players on their 40-man roster, until next season's trade deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy