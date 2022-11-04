Mourners pay respects to NYC icon of civil rights Rev. Calvin Butts

Mourners paid their respects to Rev. Calvin Butts, a New York City icon of Civil Rights and community advocacy.

The church announced his death Friday , but not release a cause of death. Several officials indicated Butts was battling cancer.

A wake was held at Abyssinian Baptist Church, which he headed for decades.

But his influence extended far beyond Harlem and included politics. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by the church to pay her respects to the man who touched so many lives.

At the pulpit in Harlem, he passed along endless pearls of wisdom, which is the reason why the line wrapped around the corner on Thursday.

Mattie Smith came to the viewing and has been a member of the church for 38 years.

"We have to remember him as a beloved pastor, beloved husband, beloved father, a beloved -- that was one of his favorite words...beloved," Smith said.

In 1972, a then 22-year-old Butts joined the congregation as a youth minister. His passion for the ministry was evident.

Over the years, his reach was far. He was a civil rights leader and outspoken when it came to racism and police brutality.

He expected other leaders to show up and stand up for what was right.

In the same sanctuary where Rev. Butts comforted others during their darkest hours, on Sunday his chair sat empty , his bible placed just right, his robe beautifully draped.

In a poignant moment, a worshiper shared one of the pastor's final messages.

"Peace and love to my beloved family, thank you all for representing everything, and in all things, keep the faith," Butts' message said.

