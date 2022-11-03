Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Carson City Schools Saluting Veterans with Events and Displays
Carson City students are recognizing and honoring military men and women this week with Veteran’s Day displays and events. Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, have been encouraged to attend or participate in events Wednesday and Thursday. Campus visitors should check in...
2news.com
University of Nevada, Reno Honors Veterans Day
The University of Nevada, Reno held their annual flag planting ceremony on Monday in preparation for Veterans Day. 2,500 American flags were placed in the shape of the state of Nevada to honor our veterans. And lots of volunteers came out to help!. "For today we're just planting flags, we...
2news.com
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for November 7
Several schools are closed or delayed for Monday, November 7. Schools in Incline Village are canceled. All other schools will be on a two-hour delay due to hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops will be in effect. For Incline schools:. Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, all classes are...
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat
Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
2news.com
Catholic Charities And Reno Media Groups Team Up For Thanksgiving Food Drive
Organizers were taking donations of non-perishable food items to compile Thanksgiving food baskets for families in the area. The organization says it was looking for non-perishable food items to put together Thanksgiving food baskets for area families.
2news.com
Storey County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
2news.com
Northstar Lodge to Host Hiring Event This Week
(November 7, 2022) Hyatt Vacation Ownership is hiring for several dozen well-paying, year-round, hourly positions in Truckee. Management positions are also available. The hiring event is taking place at 970 Northstar Lodge in Truckee this Thursday, November 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Hourly positions available include:. Activities and recreation...
2news.com
Nevada announces change in Women's Soccer leadership
RENO, Nev. – Erin Otagaki will not return as Nevada women’s soccer head coach, director of athletics Stephanie Rempe announced Monday. A national search for a new women’s soccer head coach will begin immediately. Otagaki served seven seasons (2016-22) as the Wolf Pack’s head coach, including as...
2news.com
Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October
Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
2news.com
Nevada uses dominant 2nd half to down Utah Tech, 84-71
RENO, Nev. - Jarod Lucas scored a game-high 17 points, and Darrion Williams had a stellar collegiate debut, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds, as the University of Nevada men's basketball team took down Utah Tech in their first contest of the 2022-23 season. With the win, Nevada has...
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
2news.com
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash
Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
2news.com
Saint Mary’s uses 4th quarter rally to defeat Nevada women's basketball
MORAGA, Calif. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by Saint Mary's 67-58 on Monday afternoon in the Pack's season opener. Redshirt junior Alyssa Jimenez scored a team-high 13 points while freshman Kennedy Lee scored 12 points in her collegiate debut. Junior Lexie Givens added nine points while leading Nevada with eight rebounds.
2news.com
Nevada picks up multiple wins at final fall tennis invitational
The Wolf Pack picked up multiple wins over the weekend at the Pacific Invitational in Stockton, California, the final fall invitational before beginning the season in early January. Highlighting the three days of competition, the Pack went 6-0 in singles play on Friday and 7-0 in singles play Saturday. Friday...
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning continues for the Sierra Nevada Mountains including Lake Tahoe until 5 a.m. Wednesday. There’s also a winter weather advisory for Reno and our valleys from 10 a.m. Tuesday, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. As of 10 p.m. on Monday, Caltrans is holding traffic on Eastbound...
2news.com
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship
The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
Comments / 0