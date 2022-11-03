Read full article on original website
JUCO DE commit Jaden Jones discusses recovery from ACL injury, FSU pledge
Jones is nearly two months out from surgery as he prepares to arrive at Florida State in the spring.
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Fox hits from near midcourt at OT buzzer, Kings top Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox beat the buzzer from just inside halfcourt to give the Sacramento Kings a 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic after the Kings wiped out a 20-point deficit in the third quarter. Fox’s 37 points included the first six in overtime. The Kings needed three more at the end after throwing away a pass in the backcourt with 6.6 seconds left, allowing the Magic’s Chuma Okeke to tied the game with a dunk. Fox then dribbled the ball up and launched his shot with his feet inside the Magic logo at center court, a shot that was officially listed at 31 feet.
