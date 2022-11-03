Pharrell Williams’s new independent auction platform Joopiter, a project he launched to sell luxury items in his collection like clothing he’d worn in music videos and $76,000 customized Oakley sunglasses, shut down unexpectedly on Thursday due to a “high volume of interest,” after the first sale debuted, Business Insider reported. The collapse happened after last calls for bids were made; it’s unclear when it will be back up and running. Williams previously said he had 11 storage units filled with belongings and he wanted to declutter. “I was born without it,” he told the Financial Times of his collection in September, “And when I die I won’t have it, right?” Read it at Business Insider

10 DAYS AGO