mansionglobal.com
A Malibu Home Where Steve McQueen Escaped the Spotlight Lists for $16.995 Million
A Malibu, Calif., home once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen is coming on the market for $16.995 million. The seller is songwriter Ammar Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson, records show. Mr. Malik has co-written several major hits, including Maroon 5’s “Moves like Jagger” and “Stereo Hearts” by the band Gym Class Heroes. He and Ms. Bardarson paid $8.35 million for the property in September 2020, records show.
The Future is bright: Rapper just bought a multimillion-dollar megamansion in Miami
The Atlanta native (born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) just laid out $16.3 million for a beauty of a home on Allison Island in Miami Beach. Per public records, Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman represented the sellers in the transaction, while Jordan Karp represented the 38-year-old music star, the Miami Herald can confirm.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Pharrell Williams’s First Auction Blew Past Estimates to Notch Over $5 Million in Sales
Pharrell Williams’s streetwear-focused auction platform is off to a great start. Dubbed Joopiter, the new platform launched online last month, offering a slew of the musicians’ personal items, including jewelry and apparel. Its inaugural auction, called Son of a Pharaoh, closed this week with a total result that signals no shortage of future potential. On Wednesday, Joopiter announced that the 47-lot auction raised a total of $5.25 million in sales. The figure surpassed the highest sales estimate of $3.2 million, and approximately 94 percent of the lots were sold. Nearly 66 percent of the items—including exclusive designs by Jacob & Co., Audemars...
mansionglobal.com
A Wallace Cunningham-Designed Park City Home Lists for $29 Million
A modern home coming on the market in Park City, Utah, for $29 million will be one of the most expensive properties available for sale in the area. The seller is John Miller, the chairman of Dakota Pacific Real Estate, a private-equity firm that invests in real estate. He is also the former chief executive of the National Beef Packing Co.
HipHopDX.com
Future Drops $16.3M On Lavish New Miami Mansion
Future has just copped a new mansion, and it’s come with quite a hefty price tag. According to TMZ, King Pluto upped his real estate game and reportedly copped a 10-figure mansion on Allison Island in Miami Beach. The residence, according to real estate sources, is an 8,897 square...
Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists
The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
Pharrell’s New Auction Platform Crashes Almost Immediately
Pharrell Williams’s new independent auction platform Joopiter, a project he launched to sell luxury items in his collection like clothing he’d worn in music videos and $76,000 customized Oakley sunglasses, shut down unexpectedly on Thursday due to a “high volume of interest,” after the first sale debuted, Business Insider reported. The collapse happened after last calls for bids were made; it’s unclear when it will be back up and running. Williams previously said he had 11 storage units filled with belongings and he wanted to declutter. “I was born without it,” he told the Financial Times of his collection in September, “And when I die I won’t have it, right?” Read it at Business Insider
Bacardi Claims Jay-Z Is Trying To Inflate The Value Of D’ussé Prior To Sale
The legal battle between between Bacardi and Jay-Z continues to unfold. Hov is being accused of inflating the value of D’ussé prior to selling off his percentage. As spotted on TMZ, the Hip-Hop mogul might be in for another high profile legal battle. Earlier this month the Brooklyn, New York native filed a lawsuit against the spirits conglomerate. He alleges that they were being less than forthcoming with regards to the expression’s sales performance and profitability of the dark liquor.
mansionglobal.com
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,000 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.2 Million
This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Mario Greco. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. 3 PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACES W/COVERED FRONT TERRACE W/NATURAL GAS LINE, REAR PATIO OFF FAM RM & PRIVATE ROOF DECK OVER 3-CAR GARAGE; CUSTOM FINISHES & ATTENTION TO DETAIL THROUGHOUT THE HOME INCL 5" WIDE PLANK WHITE OAK FLOORING, PELLA CASEMENT WINDOWS & DOORS, CUSTOM CROWN/BASE MILLWORK, STATE-OF-THE-ART SOUND ATTENUATION TECHNOLOGY INCL CONCRETE B/W UNIT FLOORS, PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS, HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC/TANKLESS H20; TONS OF STORAGE T/O & GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! ALL LIVING AREA MAIN LEVEL FEAT LIVING ROOM W/SOUTHERN EXPOSURE, FULL WIDTH COVERED PRIVATE TERRACE, GAS FIREPLACE & SEPARATE DINING AREA OPENING TO PROFESSIONAL GRADE WOLF/SUBZERO CHEF'S KITCHEN W/CUSTOM CABINETRY, ISLAND & BREAKFAST AREA LEADING INTO LARGE/WIDE FAMILY ROOM W/MUDROOM ENTRANCE FROM GARAGE. FULL RADIANT HEATED LOWER LEVEL W/COVETED 4 BEDROOMS, FULL-SIZE LAUNDRY & 3 FULL SPA-INSPIRED BATHS W/GROHE FIXTURES, INCLUDING LARGE PRIMARY SUITE W/MULTIPLE CLOSETS & CUSTOM BATH W/OVERSIZED STEAM SHOWER + SEP SOAKER TUB, DBL SINK & HEATED FLOORS. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. ONE-OF-A-KIND MASSIVE/BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION NEARLY 3000SQFT 4BED/3.1BATH DUPLEX-DOWN THAT LIVES LIKE A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO HUGE ROOF DECK OVER 3-CAR GARAGE IN A RENOWNED CASTLEVIEW CONSTRUCTION FULL MASONRY 3-UNIT BUILDING WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE AND ALL EAST LAKEVIEW HAS TO OFFER.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
Five Alternatives to Palm Beach, Dubai’s Real Estate Market Continues to Thrive, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Nov. 7, 2022. The Lead. Palm Beach, Florida, Isn’t the Only Sunny Bolthole With Trophy Homes and...
mansionglobal.com
Palm Beach, Florida, Isn’t the Only Sunny Bolthole With Trophy Homes and Boldface Names—Here Are Five Alternatives
Palm Beach’s allure of warm winters, no state-income tax and, importantly, chances to hobnob with a who’s who of U.S. business titans are reliable draws for affluent folks in search of a sunny beach locale to call home. Located on a barrier island, the picturesque Florida town has...
