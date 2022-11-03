ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Tilton Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend

Tanger Outlets Tilton is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Factory Store, Under Armour, Banana Republic Factory – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
TILTON, NH
94.9 HOM

Love Brunch? New Restaurant Cafe La Reine Just Opened in Manchester, New Hampshire

Call me basic, but I love brunch and don't care who knows it. For me, the perfect Saturday would look like this: I lounge around in bed before actually rising for at least 45 minutes (a luxury I don't have on weekdays with my 4am alarm!). Then I head off to my favorite brunch spot with my man, friends, or both, and indulge in a bloody Mary (spicy, of course, with extra horse radish, please!), and eggs Benedict of some kind. Who cares that it's the early afternoon? It's BRUNCH! Anything goes!
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pancakes in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best pancakes in New Hampshire. One viewer says Parker's Maple Barn makes the best buttermilk pancakes she's ever had, though they also make seasonal flavors, like these strawberry pancakes. 3. Flapjack's Pancake House in Lincoln. Flapjack's Pancake House features weekend specials...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester raises $100k at benefit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The 23rd Annual Celebration for Mental Health benefit on October 24, hosted by The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM), raised over $100,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, and event sponsorships. The net profit represents a new record high amount for the benefit event and will go a long way in helping children, teens, and adults within the greater Manchester community, to access treatments, services, and programs offered at MHCGM. More than 50 different community partners, businesses, and organizations supported the benefit cause to help improve the quality of life of others who are affected by mental illness.
MANCHESTER, NH
travellens.co

19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH

Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
NASHUA, NH
WBEC AM

A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
102.9 WBLM

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in New Hampshire?

Similar to hoarding old artifacts or clothes, some people hoard pets as a source of comfort. But the difference between collecting old coats and collecting dogs is that the dogs are living, breathing creatures that require care! If you have too many, their wellbeing will likely be compromised, and then you have an animal cruelty charge on your hands.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country

'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem

Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
SALEM, MA
103.7 WCYY

Why (and When) New England Turns Its Clocks Back This Fall

It feels like New Englanders used to take joy in falling back each autumn. Kids would stay up late to watch New Hampshire natives Charles Rocket, Adam Sandler, or Seth Meyers on “Saturday Night Live.” Adults would stay for an extra round at Yoken’s (or in Boston’s Combat Zone, depending on their lifestyle).
CALIFORNIA STATE

