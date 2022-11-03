Read full article on original website
Venture Through 2.5 Miles of Magical Twinkling Christmas Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
If you have not attended the "Gift of Lights" holiday show at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, I don't mean to throw shade, but WHAT ON EARTH ARE YOU WAITING FOR?. This is the year to go, and it all starts this Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24!. According to...
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
The Weekender, Nov 3 – 6: Distiller’s Showcase, Craft Fair, MHT Art Walk and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – We’re entering the last couple of months of 2022 which means it’s the beginning of craft and holiday fairs to kick off your holiday shopping! Check out all the events we gathered happening in the area below. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check...
4 New England Towns Made This Top 25 List of Best Christmas Towns in the Country
Let's be honest, although Christmas and the entire holiday season holds charm everywhere, there will always be something quintessentially special about New England Christmas charm. Just ask Hallmark. Holiday travels often involve going to see family. However, so many love to venture out to charming, magical getaways for the holidays.
Tanger Outlets Tilton Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend
Tanger Outlets Tilton is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Factory Store, Under Armour, Banana Republic Factory – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Love Brunch? New Restaurant Cafe La Reine Just Opened in Manchester, New Hampshire
Call me basic, but I love brunch and don't care who knows it. For me, the perfect Saturday would look like this: I lounge around in bed before actually rising for at least 45 minutes (a luxury I don't have on weekdays with my 4am alarm!). Then I head off to my favorite brunch spot with my man, friends, or both, and indulge in a bloody Mary (spicy, of course, with extra horse radish, please!), and eggs Benedict of some kind. Who cares that it's the early afternoon? It's BRUNCH! Anything goes!
Holiday shopping doorbusters: Two retailers pop-up at Kittery Outlet Center
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Waterstone Properties Group has landed two pop-up retail store tenants at the Kittery Outlet Center, with another on the way later this month. Regatta Great Outdoors Factory Store, a British clothing brand, opened at the mall in October and plans to remain...
Travel Pulse Says This Place Has the Best Chicken Wings in New Hampshire
There's no such thing as a bad time for chicken wings. Whether you're in the mood for an appetizer, meal, late night snack, or something to munch on while hanging out with friends, you can never go wrong with wings. They're a gift from the food gods to us all.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pancakes in New Hampshire
Our viewers let us know where to find the best pancakes in New Hampshire. One viewer says Parker's Maple Barn makes the best buttermilk pancakes she's ever had, though they also make seasonal flavors, like these strawberry pancakes. 3. Flapjack's Pancake House in Lincoln. Flapjack's Pancake House features weekend specials...
Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester raises $100k at benefit
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The 23rd Annual Celebration for Mental Health benefit on October 24, hosted by The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM), raised over $100,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, and event sponsorships. The net profit represents a new record high amount for the benefit event and will go a long way in helping children, teens, and adults within the greater Manchester community, to access treatments, services, and programs offered at MHCGM. More than 50 different community partners, businesses, and organizations supported the benefit cause to help improve the quality of life of others who are affected by mental illness.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH
Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in New Hampshire?
Similar to hoarding old artifacts or clothes, some people hoard pets as a source of comfort. But the difference between collecting old coats and collecting dogs is that the dogs are living, breathing creatures that require care! If you have too many, their wellbeing will likely be compromised, and then you have an animal cruelty charge on your hands.
The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country
'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
Why (and When) New England Turns Its Clocks Back This Fall
It feels like New Englanders used to take joy in falling back each autumn. Kids would stay up late to watch New Hampshire natives Charles Rocket, Adam Sandler, or Seth Meyers on “Saturday Night Live.” Adults would stay for an extra round at Yoken’s (or in Boston’s Combat Zone, depending on their lifestyle).
