Read full article on original website
mojorising363
4d ago
"Authentic self"? That's the problem, it's not your "authentic self". Your "authentic self" is what God made you, and God does not make mistakes.
Reply(2)
16
FormerDemocrat
4d ago
These kids will have so many problems when they get into the adult working world, assuming they ever do. The direction of this country is scary, your special I’m special we’re all special. Jeez get over it.
Reply
10
Shawn
3d ago
authentic self.. pull your pants down.. thats authentic.. what's in your head is just that... in your head.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
mprnews.org
Reading, writing, and legislating: Educators of color seek to shape Minnesota schools from the state Capitol
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Mary Frances Clardy was in her mid-thirties, well into her...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Railroad seeking applications from women, people of color
Minnesota’s consistently low unemployment rate of just 2% sounds like good news, especially considering that the tight job market has pushed many employers to hike hourly wages to attract and keep workers. But that bright employment picture also makes it tricky for companies trying to recruit new employees, even...
ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights
(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
Bethel University News
From the Pub to the Pulpit
As a new Christian, David Sorn S’07 found his calling to ministry in college while helping grow and lead a weekly Bible study at a pub. Knowing he wanted to forge a strong base in scripture and theology before launching a ministry career, Sorn was drawn to Bethel Seminary. After planting and growing Renovation Church in Blaine, Minnesota, Sorn strives to foster a community that delves deep into scripture and brings new people to Christ.
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
CBS 58
Former, current president not present in Wisconsin ahead of critical election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With voting under 48 hours away, and the nation's eyes on many races in Wisconsin, you may be surprised to not see any big names like former President Trump or President Biden trying to tip the scales here locally. Candidates are continuing to launch last-minute canvassing...
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
Virginia woman pleads guilty to scamming U.S. Department of Education, others out of more than $260,000 in student loan fraud
ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Danville, Va., has pled guilty in federal court for defrauding the United States Department of Education and two other institutions out of more than $260,000 combined in fraudulent student loans. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault
The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Wisconsin RINO Hunters’ Joan Beglinger Scam Attempts to Trick Conservatives
This is the biggest dirty trick in the entire campaign. Don’t fall for the Wisconsin Rino Hunters scam on Joan Beglinger. If you’ve received a text, direct mail piece, or seen an online ad from a group called “WI Rino Hunters” or “Wisconsin Rino Hunters” pushing Joan Beglinger for governor, please be aware that it’s a scam.
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
Male Model Shares What It Was Like Going Minnesota Prison
A Minnesota transplant has traded in his prison orange jumpsuit for a more just career. Alex Denning was sentenced to prison and recently shared his account of being sent to St. Cloud's State Prison in a Youtube video. 10 years ago Alex was arrested and convicted of assault and was...
Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held get-out-the-vote rallies at the state Capitol on Friday as they launched their final sprints to Election Day.Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties — Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National Committee and Jaime Harrison of the Democratic National Committee — as they sought to fire up their core supporters to get their friends and neighbors to vote.Turnout will be critical not only in the governor's race but in some other hard-fought statewide contests, plus a pair of congressional races in southern Minnesota and...
The Most Notorious Neo-Fascist Hate Group in Texas Can’t Catch A Break
As much as 10 percent of the white supremacist, ultranationalist Patriot Front, including its leader Thomas Rousseau, are currently facing civil or criminal cases. Under the cover of a cool October night in 2021, two masked men wearing gloves and carrying cans of spray paint entered a pedestrian tunnel in a public park in Richmond, Virginia. They proceeded to spray over a mural dedicated to Arthur Ashe, a Black hometown tennis legend, while a third person filmed. Their target was not incidental, and their actions were not mere graffiti tagging nor petty vandalism. They’d come to leave an ominous message: stencil designs of the white supremacist neo-fascist group, Patriot Front, identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Metro Transit axes more routes as it tries to entice hundreds of new drivers
MINNEAPOLIS – It may soon take you a bit longer to get where you want to go in the Twin Cities.Metro Transit tells WCCO they are reducing more routes, and the timing for the cut couldn't be worse.Ambrose Younge is new to the job of driving a bus, but cruising right along."This my home on wheels for the time that I'm in possession of it, so welcome in, have a seat," Younge said.The former banker was a victim of COVID cutbacks, so the busy father took the opportunity to completely switch gears."I'll be home by 5, the kids get home...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Comments / 12