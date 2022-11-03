Kyle Newachek On The New Film “I’m Totally Fine,” “What Do We In The Shadows,” A “Workaholics” Movie, Temecula & Producing

MTV PUSH has named viral sensation Flo Milli as the featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of November. Flo Milli has been hustling since High School where she would record melodies in the bathroom and even perform for the upperclassmen. After initially gaining popularity on SoundCloud in 2020, the bubbly rapper has hit milestones in her early career such as being nominated for Best Breakthrough Song at the VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate’s “I Am.” and over 4 million videos using her tunes on TikTok. Flo Milli joins MTV Push to discuss how haters inspired her first viral hit, naming her first project, embracing her versatility, and more.

