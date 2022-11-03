Read full article on original website
nrn.com
NRN editors discuss restaurant earnings week plus ghost-kitchen players
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, a product of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister spoke about the earnings palooza that occurred this week and the end of last week. Several brands reported this week and last, including but not limited...
Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't
The business models at Costco (COST) and Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club are nearly identical. Both warehouse retailers offer members a simple proposition: Pay a membership fee each year and get access to low-priced merchandise, services, and more. The experiences at the two are also similar: Sam's Club and Costco provide...
Fans notice seven once favorite fast food chains just vanished – what happened to Hometown Burger and other restaurants
SEVEN restaurant chains have vanished with fans wondering what happened to food joints like Hometown Burger and Howard Johnson's. If you live near San Antonio, Texas you probably have heard of the regional chain Hometown Burger. Hometown Burger, which was founded in 2016, was known for its fresh burgers and...
CBS News
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin, Dutch Bros, and Caribou Coffee
It’s holiday beverage season, as we can see from a bunch of seasonal drinks from Caribou Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Dunkin, Dutch Bros, and Peet’s Coffee, as well as new cocktails from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. North Italia has a giant new roster of autumnal...
McDonald's McRib is returning to menus — but it's a farewell tour
The fan-favorite pork sandwich is returning to McDonald's menus this month — but it's a farewell tour.
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its Origins
"Pub Subs" are arguably a quintessential Florida favorite. The iconic sandwiches that come from the grocery chain's deli are made with fresh meats, bread, and vegetables and are fully customizable. They're large, and you can usually get one for under $10, even if you upgrade to premium Boars Head meats. Publix also regularly puts one variety up for sale each week.
Tech Times
Diners’ Needs Are Changing: Digitization Is the Only Way for Restaurants to Make It
Anyone who was eaten at or ordered from a restaurant over the past couple of years should have noticed a growing trend: The digitization of ordering and payments. From looking at the menu after scanning a QR code or through an app to paying in the same way, the eating-out experience is a far cry from what it used to be a decade ago.
nrn.com
The 11 restaurant chains with the best ambiance
As consumers return to in-person dining, ambiance is regaining the importance it held among consumers before the pandemic began. Ambiance is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 11 restaurant chains with the...
