Mount Pocono, PA

Mount Pocono Welcomes New Wawa Location

Pocono Update
 4 days ago

Photo by Kristine Bush

By Mike Lynn

The wait is over, the brand-new Wawa location in Mount Pocono is open as of this morning. In support, the community came out big to welcome the new 940 location.

Mount Pocono, PA | On Thursday, November 3, Wawa in Mount Pocono opened its doors for the first time, inviting the community to take part in the grand opening celebration. The celebration began at 8 AM with performances by the Pocono Mountain West Cheerleading team and Pocono Mountain East Marching band. The celebration also featured the "Hoagies For Heroes” Hoagie making contest, in which several local representatives from the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, and the Geisinger Mount Pocono Pediatric Clinic competed to make the most sandwiches in three minutes. Although Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department came out on top, Wawa pledged $1,000 to a charity picked by each organization. State representatives Rosemary Brown and Maureen Madden were in attendance at the opening. Also in attendance was state Senator Mario Scavello’s chief of staff, Kristine Bush. Wawa was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, commending them for their, "Investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy."

Ethan Corrow, the general manager of Mount Pocono Wawa, is excited about the opening. “It's just, great. We are happy to be here, we are really big on community so we can't wait to get involved and be everywhere with everyone.” WATCH VIDEO.

Mount Pocono Wawa is now officially open and ready to serve fuel, snacks, and other needs of area residents.

Address: 3190 PA-940, Mt Pocono, PA 18344

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone: (570) 285-7133

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
