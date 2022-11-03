Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Millions of Americans to vote amid warnings of the potential for election-related violence
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News election law contributor David Becker join "CBS Mornings" to discuss election safety ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
CBS News
Spread of election lies in Florida's Spanish-speaking communities is 'fracturing democratic institutions,' advocates warn
FLORIDA. (CNN) -- With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with...
A sneak peek of CBS News' election night coverage
Norah O'Donnell gives viewers a preview of CBS News' election night coverage, including new features that will help tell the story of your vote and how it will shape the future of our country.
CBS News
