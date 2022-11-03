ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread of election lies in Florida's Spanish-speaking communities is 'fracturing democratic institutions,' advocates warn

FLORIDA. (CNN) -- With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with...
FLORIDA STATE
