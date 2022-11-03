Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Kemp named SEC Freshmen of the Week for second time this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball's series sweep over Texas A&M solidified its first 20-win season since 2010 and freshman Kendal Kemp was right in the thick of the action, picking up SEC Freshman of the Week for her efforts. The youngster out of Eagan, Minnesota has been nothing short...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball seals dramatic series sweep over Texas A&M
AUBURN. Ala. – Another day in Neville had Auburn fans checking their pulses following an exhausting, yet exhilarating four-set affair on Sunday. Facing Texas A&M for the second time in as many days, the Tigers cranked out a 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31) victory but it was far from identical. Three straight deuce sets had the Orange and Blue faithful on the edge of their seats for over two and half hours with the Tigers finally claiming victory in dramatic fashion to secure its first 20-win season in over a decade.
auburntigers.com
Defense carries No. 15 Auburn to 70-52 opening night win vs. George Mason
AUBURN, Ala. – Defense carried No. 15 Auburn to a 70-52 season-opening win over George Mason Monday at Neville Arena. "A good win tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "To hold them to 52 points and to turn them over 19 times with a veteran team, our defense was really good. It's a good start."
auburntigers.com
Tigers finish fall season at Florida Fall Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Auburn men's tennis team wrapped up the fall schedule on Sunday at the Florida Fall Invite in Gainesville, Fla. The event featured three days of singles and doubles matches. The Auburn duo of Raul Dobai and Jan Galka claimed a victory in doubles over Duke's...
auburntigers.com
No. 15 Auburn hosts George Mason in 2022-23 season opener
AUBURN, Ala. – College basketball is back. No. 15 Auburn will tip off its 2022-23 season Monday night at home against George Mason. Many will recognize the name from George Mason's magical Final Four run 16 years ago, but this is a team that had road wins at Maryland at Georgia just last year. The Patriots went into Kansas and hung with the Jayhawks for 40 minutes.
auburntigers.com
Talking Tigers - Carnell Williams
He was a legend at Auburn before he became a coach. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams came to Auburn to play football. He was part of the 2004 SEC champion, undefeated team. After a brief coaching career in Division II, the high school ranks and in the pro game, Caddy returned to Auburn to coach running backs. A week ago, he was named Auburn's interim head coach. Carnell is the first African-American head football coach in Auburn history. In his first Tiger Talk last Thursday he joined Brad Law and me to talk about his week and elevation to head coach, at least for a few weeks.
auburntigers.com
Auburn rallies, falls 39-33 in OT at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn overcame a 21-point deficit and twice took the lead in the fourth quarter before falling to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. "I'm so proud of my guys. They fought," said interim head coach Carnell Williams. "I emphasized two things all...
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis completes fall slate at Thunderbird Invite
TEMPE, Ariz. – Auburn women's tennis finished their fall slate on Sunday at the Thunderbird Invite. The Tigers went a perfect three-for-three in doubles play over the weekend as the Auburn duo of Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella defeated Marianna Argyrokastriti and Rachel Hanford from host school Arizona State on Friday, California's Hannah Viller Moeller and Makenna Thiel on Saturday, as well as Nicole Hammond and Andrea Cerdan from Michigan on Sunday.
auburntigers.com
Balanced offense leads Auburn Volleyball past Texas A&M
AUBURN. Ala. – Auburn Volleyball has only lost one home game this season. Saturday night in Neville Arena, the Tigers had no intention of making it two. Behind a well-balanced offensive effort, Auburn took down Texas A&M, 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21) for the first win over the Aggies on the Plains since 2013.
auburntigers.com
Tigers have perfect second day at Thunderbird Invite
TEMPE, Ariz. - After struggling on Friday, Auburn bounced back to have a perfect day at the Thunderbird Invite in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday. The Tigers went 3-0 in singles play and won their only doubles match of the day. In singles, junior Anastasia Astakhova took her match over Erin...
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
FOX Carolina
USC geophysicist talks about SC earthquake swarm
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. Palmetto Proper in Travelers Rest talks about importance of socialization as pandemic impacts childhood. Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A manufacturing company with a plant in Anderson County said they are...
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing from South Carolina hospital found safe, police say
GASTON, S.C. — UPDATE 1:55 p.m.: James Waters was found safe at his home. An Upstate man with dementia has been reported missing, according to Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, James Waters, 78, left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV,...
wach.com
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
WIS-TV
Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
FOX Carolina
Union County mourns passing of fire chief
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. Merrifield was also the county’s 911 and emergency management coordinator. Union County Facebook.
