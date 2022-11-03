Read full article on original website
Ratings Round-Up: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage
Viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown return to FOX, drew an average of 2.138 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating. WWE SmackDown was No. 2 for the night on network television. Over on TNT, last Friday night’s special live episode of AEW...
Preliminary Ratings For Friday’s WWE SmackDown On FOX
SpoilerTV is reporting that the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an averaged of 1.970 million viewers. In the the 18-49 key demographic, Friday night’s WWE SmackDown drew 0.40 rating, for the No. 1 spot on network television. The final numbers will be released on Monday.
24/7 Championship Thrown Away; Women’s WarGames Match Set For Survivor Series
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke on Monday’s WWE Raw to win the 24/7 Championship. In a backstage segment with Damage CTRL, Cross attempted to throw the belt in the garbage. However the it landed by the trash can instead. This appears to signal the end of the 24/7 Championship.
Backstage news on why MVP was not a Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel
According to a report on Saturday from Fightful Select, MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos during his match with Braun Strowman, due to MVP being a former Muslim who is now an atheist, which is punishable in Saudi Arabia.
Top star reportedly worked WWE Crown Jewel with the flu
According to PWInsider, the word that was going around at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel is that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last several days, but was able to work through the steel cage match with Karrion Kross despite it. It was said that...
Early Previews For WWE Raw And SmackDown Crown Jewel Fallout Episodes
Monday’s WWE Raw will air live on the USA Network, and will emanate from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Raw will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel and will be the start of the build to Survivor Series, which will take place on November 26.
Former ROH World Champion reportedly signs with AEW
According to F4WOnline, Bandido has signed the AEW contract he was offered by Tony Khan. He was initially offered a contract by Khan following his debut for AEW on the Wednesday, September 28 episode of Dynamite where he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. There were prior reports...
WWE reportedly contacted three names before they signed with AEW
According to Fightful Select, WWE contacted Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett (The Kingdom) prior them signing with AEW. The Kingdom, debuted at the close of the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage. Prior to signing with AEW, Taven and the Bennett’s had a nine month run in IMPACT Wrestling as part of the anti-ROH Honor No More faction. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett had a short run as the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles prior to their exit from the company.
WWE backstage news on Sasha Banks and Naomi added to the Crown Jewel intro video
Some fans pointed out on social media on Saturday that WWE had added Sasha Banks and Naomi back into the “Then. Now. Forever” intro video played before WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. Fightful Select is reporting that a WWE source said they believed production “just attached the wrong...
Report: AEW Fight Forever will be available on Xbox Game Pass
According to F4WOnline, AEW’s upcoming video game, Fight Forever, will reportedly be available on Xbox Live Game pass at launch. It is being said that the game, which does not have an official release date, will appear on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The subscription service will allow subscribers to download from a library of titles for a monthly fee at no additional cost.
“Uncle Howdy” appears at WWE Crown Jewel with a message for Bray Wyatt
“Uncle Howdy” appeared during the Bray Wyatt segment on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Wyatt talked about coming from a very prestigious wrestling family and wanting to be great, and how being great wasn’t good enough because he wanted to be greater than all of his own family. He then said he no longer felt pain when he wore the mask and was no longer afraid and it felt good to feel untouchable, but that monster destroyed him and ran off the people he loved. He said he sat alone with no one to love him and nowhere to run. He went on to say that no one loves him and they love the things that he is capable of, and that he doesn’t even love himself.
