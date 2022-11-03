“Uncle Howdy” appeared during the Bray Wyatt segment on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Wyatt talked about coming from a very prestigious wrestling family and wanting to be great, and how being great wasn’t good enough because he wanted to be greater than all of his own family. He then said he no longer felt pain when he wore the mask and was no longer afraid and it felt good to feel untouchable, but that monster destroyed him and ran off the people he loved. He said he sat alone with no one to love him and nowhere to run. He went on to say that no one loves him and they love the things that he is capable of, and that he doesn’t even love himself.

