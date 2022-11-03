ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Former Michigan State basketball star Miles Bridges pleads no contest to felony domestic violence charges

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

We finally have an update on the extremely sad story surrounding Miles Bridges. On Thursday, Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported that Bridges has pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and he will face three years of probation but no jail time.

Pleading no contest is different than pleading guilty or not guilty, in that you accept the punishment given by the court without admitting guilt.

This summer, Bridges was accursed of his then-girlfriend of assaulting her in front of their two children. Three felony charges were filed in July, to which Bridges originally pleaded not guilty.

