REPORT: Former Michigan State basketball star Miles Bridges pleads no contest to felony domestic violence charges

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

We finally have an update on the extremely sad story surrounding Miles Bridges. On Thursday, Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported that Bridges has pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and he will face three years of probation but no jail time.

Pleading no contest is different than pleading guilty or not guilty, in that you accept the punishment given by the court without admitting guilt.

This summer, Bridges was accursed of his then-girlfriend of assaulting her in front of their two children. Three felony charges were filed in July, to which Bridges originally pleaded not guilty.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.