Fort Myers, FL

South Fort Myers High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A student at South Fort Myers High School (SFMHS) was arrested for having a gun on campus.

According to SFMHS Principal Ed Mathews, the staff made the discovery during a standard administrative search and no students were threatened.

Mathews also said the student will face discipline per the code of conduct on top of legal consequences.

The identity of the student is unavailable at this time.

