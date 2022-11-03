ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
foxwilmington.com

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

Person charged after pedestrian hit and killed outside Loris, near Tabor City

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night near Loris when they were hit by a four-door Buick around 8:37 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2004 Buick going west on Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive went off the road to the left and hit a pedestrian who was walking west on the eastbound shoulder of Sandy Bluff Road.
LORIS, SC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
GREEN SEA, SC
WECT

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. She was last seen wearing a red turtle neck, blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy