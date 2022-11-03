OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO