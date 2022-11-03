Read full article on original website
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
Anthony Jackson, 32, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, according to an October 20, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after...
foxwilmington.com
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
Case closed in deadly Jacksonville high school stabbing, teen accused will not be charged as an adult
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at a North Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed and another student was sent to the hospital in the Sept. 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. A...
Felonies leveled in Sampson break-ins; four other counties targeted
Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Samp
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that...
myhorrynews.com
Person charged after pedestrian hit and killed outside Loris, near Tabor City
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night near Loris when they were hit by a four-door Buick around 8:37 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2004 Buick going west on Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive went off the road to the left and hit a pedestrian who was walking west on the eastbound shoulder of Sandy Bluff Road.
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long police situation in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who barricaded himself in a home in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach home was taken in to custody on Thursday. City officials said he refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite police orders.
Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the...
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. LGC questions Winnabow’s...
WECT
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St. She was last seen wearing a red turtle neck, blue jeans and black shoes.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town council member receives citation for alleged underage alcohol distribution
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach town council member Michael Hoffer has received a citation following a party at his home. The Carolina Beach Police Department says they received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight Monday. Police say underage partygoers were discovered at the house,...
