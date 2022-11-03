ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents

Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Local man arrested for methamphetamine distribution

ELIZABETHTOWN — Terrell McDowell was taken into custody on Friday following an extensive investigation of his involvement in distributing narcotics throughout Bladen County. The investigation was initiated due to community complaints. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement has arrested a suspect after a shooting at the Hawthorne at the Indy West apartment complex on 3950 Independence Boulevard. According to the Wilmington Police Department, an officer and a suspect were involved in a shooting at the apartment complex. On the scene, officers had blocked off the building in the center of the complex, though it wasn’t clear what floor of the building the investigation seemed to focus on.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones. 16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week. Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, November 7 that there are two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving 16-year-old Miyonna Jones. “Since receiving this case last week, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stalled train blocks highway in Newport

NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
NEWPORT, NC

