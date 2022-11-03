Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents
Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
Bladen Journal
Local man arrested for methamphetamine distribution
ELIZABETHTOWN — Terrell McDowell was taken into custody on Friday following an extensive investigation of his involvement in distributing narcotics throughout Bladen County. The investigation was initiated due to community complaints. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of...
WECT
Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement has arrested a suspect after a shooting at the Hawthorne at the Indy West apartment complex on 3950 Independence Boulevard. According to the Wilmington Police Department, an officer and a suspect were involved in a shooting at the apartment complex. On the scene, officers had blocked off the building in the center of the complex, though it wasn’t clear what floor of the building the investigation seemed to focus on.
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones. 16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week. Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, November 7 that there are two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving 16-year-old Miyonna Jones. “Since receiving this case last week, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
foxwilmington.com
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than...
WITN
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this...
WECT
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
whqr.org
On temporarily unmetered N. Front St. block, Wilmington cautions free-parking enthusiasts
Construction crews removed the old parking meters as part of the North Front Street renovation project and, though new parking spots have been laid out, new parking meters haven’t been added yet. According to the city, those new meters are expected to be installed sometime before the end of...
