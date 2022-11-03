Read full article on original website
U.S. sanctions South African Islamic State-affiliated firms
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed its second round of sanctions in less than a week on people and firms in Africa who it says have provided financial or material support to the Islamic State group. The latest financial penalties target South African entities accused of expressing “the will and intent to attack the interests of the United States.” This comes after the U.S. last week sanctioned what it said was a Somali Islamic State weapons trafficking cell. Government reports outline how the Islamic State group is expanding its presence in Africa after the group faced defeats in Iraq and Syria.
North Korean ‘peace’ dogs cause political spat in South Korea
A pair of dogs gifted by North Korea are the center of a political dispute in South Korea after the country’s former President said he was giving them up over an apparent lack of legal and financial support from his successor to care for the animals. The two white...
Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters receives ‘suspicious’ mail containing white powder
An envelope containing “suspicious white powder” was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona. A staffer at Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters in Phoenix opened an envelope that contained white power, a campaign spokesman told CNN. Items recovered during the investigation...
Venezuela’s bid to save ‘diplomat’ from US charges takes hit
MIAMI (AP) — For two years, Venezuela’s socialist government has been fighting to extricate from the U.S. justice system an insider businessman it claims was on an ultra-secret mission to Iran when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant during a routine fuel stop in Africa. The campaign to win the release of Alex Saab suffered a hit Monday when U.S. prosecutors introduced documents casting doubt on defense evidence underlying his claim of diplomatic immunity from prosecution. The new documents are contained in federal prosecutors’ reply to Saab’s motion to dismiss a criminal indictment out of Miami for money laundering. They include copies of a purported diplomatic passport that raise questions about the time and manner in which Saab purportedly was named a special government envoy.
Philippines lifts ban on sending workers to Saudi Arabia
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has lifted a ban on the deployment of workers, including maids and construction workers, to Saudi Arabia after steps were taken to reduce frequent abuses. The ban was lifted Monday. Labor officials stopped sending workers to the oil-rich kingdom a year ago due to abuses, including the non-payment of wages to thousands of Filipino construction workers, and the coronavirus threat. The head of the country’s newly established Department of Migrant Workers says months of negotiations with Saudi Arabian officials have led to an agreement on additional safeguards, including the adoption of a new employment contract that provides insurance coverage for workers for non-payment of salaries and allows workers to change employers in the case of abuse.
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog...
Renault, China’s Geely announced powertrain joint venture
BEIJING (AP) — Renault SA and China’s Geely say they plan to launch a joint venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The companies said the venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5 million powertrains, five research and development centers on three continents and some 19,000 employees. They gave no financial terms but said each partner will own half of the venture. The venture will supply brands owned by or linked to Renault and Geely including Nissan, Mitsubishi, Volvo Cars, Renault, Dacia, Geely Auto, Lynk & Co. and Proton. The companies said it might later supply third-party brands.
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China
BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes says there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes was on the witness stand Monday for his second day of testimony as he tries to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. On the day of the attack, Rhodes struck a different note, referring to Trump supporters who entered the Capitol as “actual patriots.” Rhodes is on trial with four others for what prosecutors have alleged was a plan to stage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
North Carolina swing district may affect control of US House
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Central to Democrats’ fight to fend off a red wave in the U.S. House is North Carolina, home to multiple districts with a slight political lean and one high-profile swing district that analysts have called a national bellwether for partisan control of Congress. North...
Group warns of rampant violence in Syria camp of IS families
RAQQA, Syria (AP) — An international aid group is warning that a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria that houses tens of thousands of women and children linked to the extremist Islamic State group is witnessing pervasive violence, exploitation and lawless. Monday’s report from Doctors Without Borders says countries that have citizens in al-Hol camp have failed to take responsibility for protecting them. Al-Hol is home to about 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis. Nearly 20,000 of them are children. A separate, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex holds an additional 10,000 people — 2,000 women from 57 other countries and their children, numbering about 8,000.
Hacking attack idles Polish government’s investment website
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An attack by unknown hackers has idled the website of the Polish government office regulating public investment. The Public Procurement Office said the attack came from outside servers Monday morning. It only idled the office’s e-Procurements platform, which was still inaccessible in the afternoon. Experts were working to restore the website. Poland’s government’s websites have been previously targeted by hacking attacks, believed to be mostly launched by Russian-speakers. A break-in a few years ago into the private mailbox of a close aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has led to leaks on the Russian social media app Telegram, revealing informal exchanges on government decisions. Government officials have denied their authenticity.
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP. The former president will welcome supporters in Miami, the third stop...
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China’s capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy. An investigation released Sunday blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies. Marathons are also planned later this month in Shanghai and Chengdu, a major city in southwestern China.
No immediate end in sight for China’s costly zero-Covid policy
China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they’re intended to protect. Unfounded rumors of an exit from the costly strategy had sent Chinese stocks soaring last week, but at a news conference Saturday,...
Arizona election officials brace for impact in battle against conspiracy theories
Despite pushes by conspiracy theorists and far-right groups to discredit the electoral process, Arizona election officials have expressed optimism and pride in the work they've done leading up to Tuesday.
Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s official news agency says the gunman who killed 13 people at a major Shiite shrine last month was a citizen of Tajikistan. Monday’s report on IRNA identified the gunman as Sobhan Komrouni. He died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest. The report identified the gunman’s accomplice as an Afghan citizen, and said a third suspect, from neighboring Azerbaijan, was allegedly the “main coordinator” of the attack from Iran’s capital, Tehran. The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Iran’s government has tried to blame the attack on the largely peaceful anti-government protests, without offering evidence.
What we learned on the 2022 midterm campaign trail
Sometimes you hit the campaign trail and there is an issue voters care so much about, that its dominance is inescapable. In 2006, it was growing opposition to the Iraq war. In 2010, it was the backlash against big government spending and bailouts coupled with fear about what Obamacare would look like. This year, it is deep concern about affordability.
Biden takes aim at GOP election deniers in the final stretch of campaign
On Election Day Eve, President Joe Biden will headline a political rally in Maryland where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore looks poised to become the state’s first Black governor. That final campaign swing before Election Day comes after Biden spent the weekend in New York stumping for Democratic Gov....
Democrats have zero room for error in Senate races as GOP House campaign builds
The race for control of the 50-50 Senate has come down to the wire, with Democrats trying to hold a legislative line of defense as the prospect of a politically divided Washington grows increasingly likely. Even as the odds of House Democrats keeping their majority worsen — with the party...
