ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wnbjtv.com

Jackson State Community College Nursing Students Enact Mock Disaster

JACKSON, Tenn. - As unpreventable as disasters may be, senior nursing students at Jackson State Community College enacted an emergency scenario. The Jackson Police Department Swat Team, Madison County Fire Department, the Medical Center EMS, along with other agencies collaborated with the nursing students and faculty. Associate professor Cassie Revelle...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy