Read full article on original website
Related
wnbjtv.com
Jackson State Community College Nursing Students Enact Mock Disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. - As unpreventable as disasters may be, senior nursing students at Jackson State Community College enacted an emergency scenario. The Jackson Police Department Swat Team, Madison County Fire Department, the Medical Center EMS, along with other agencies collaborated with the nursing students and faculty. Associate professor Cassie Revelle...
wnbjtv.com
Union University and Freed-Hardeman University Make History with the "Buster Bowl"
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An old rivalry… but a new sport. Saturday, when schools all across the country were playing football Union University and Freed-Hardeman University kicked off the “Buster Bowl”. “I love football. Football was my favorite sport my whole life. So yeah, I took full advantage...
Comments / 0