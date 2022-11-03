ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Officials warn some election results may not be known right away

Officials across the country are warning Americans of the possibility that the full results of Tuesday's midterm elections might not be known for days. And what's more, we may not know the balance of power in Congress for weeks, or even a month. Looking back at the 2020 presidential election,...
GEORGIA STATE
NY1

Former President Bill Clinton headlines rally for Hochul

In the last stretch before Election Day, former President Bill Clinton headlined a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul to energize voters in Brooklyn. Polls show a tight race for governor, as Hochul faces a challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin. What You Need To Know. Former President Bill Clinton headlined a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Hochul and Zeldin make final arguments to voters

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival Lee Zeldin spent the weekend making their final arguments to New York voters in the closely waged race for governor, the outcome of which will determine the direction the state takes over the next four years. At the core of these arguments...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Four Republican congressman up for re-election in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s political maps that expanded the party’s advantage. The political and demographic landscape had long made three of the state’s four...
UTAH STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's Rep. Andy Biggs vs. Democrat Javier Ramos and independent Clint Smith in Arizona's 5th Congressional District

Rep. Andy Biggs, independent Clint Smith and Democrat Javier Ramos are battling it out in Tuesday's election to represent Arizona's 5th Congressional District in the U.S House. The 5th Congressional District contains sections of Maricopa and Pinal counties, including parts of Mesa, Gilbert and Apache Junction.  Both Biggs, R-Ariz., and Smith are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rep. David Schweikert trying to hold off challenger Jevin Hodge in 1st Congressional District

Phoenix-area voters will decide Tuesday whether to reward six-term incumbent Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., with reelection or switch to Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge in the state's 1st Congressional District. The district, which includes Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Paradise Valley, is competitive but favors Republicans. The economy is a major issue in the district, which is one of the most affluent in Arizona. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Will Juan Ciscomani or Kirsten Engel replace Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in Congress?

Voters in southern Arizona's 6th Congressional District on Tuesday will select their next member in the House of Representatives. Republican Juan Ciscomani and Democrat Kirsten Engel are running for Arizona’s only open congressional seat, as incumbent Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., is retiring. Post-census redistricting shifted the old 2nd Congressional District into the new 6th...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy