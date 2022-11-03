Read full article on original website
In Illinois, Biden makes Social Security, Medicare part of closing midterm pitch
President Joe Biden kicked off the final weekend before the midterm elections draw to a close in Illinois, where he sought to contrast his plans to lower costs and bolster Social Security and Medicare to those of Republicans attempting to retake Congress. “Social Security and Medicare are more than government...
Officials warn some election results may not be known right away
Officials across the country are warning Americans of the possibility that the full results of Tuesday's midterm elections might not be known for days. And what's more, we may not know the balance of power in Congress for weeks, or even a month. Looking back at the 2020 presidential election,...
Former President Bill Clinton headlines rally for Hochul
In the last stretch before Election Day, former President Bill Clinton headlined a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul to energize voters in Brooklyn. Polls show a tight race for governor, as Hochul faces a challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin. What You Need To Know. Former President Bill Clinton headlined a...
Pelosi describes moment she learned her husband was attacked: 'I was very scared'
In her first interview since the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the moment she first learned about the assault on her husband at their home in San Francisco. Pelosi told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she "was asleep" in Washington after having just returned from San Francisco...
Hochul and Zeldin make final arguments to voters
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival Lee Zeldin spent the weekend making their final arguments to New York voters in the closely waged race for governor, the outcome of which will determine the direction the state takes over the next four years. At the core of these arguments...
It's Election Day. Governor's chair, Senate seat and more are up for grabs in Arizona
As Election Day dawned, a tumultuous campaign season entered its final hours with Arizona in the spotlight of the nation and the world. Voters had concerns over inflation, abortion rights, education and the general condition of the state. But an overarching issue was whether the mechanics of voting could be trusted. ...
Four Republican congressman up for re-election in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s political maps that expanded the party’s advantage. The political and demographic landscape had long made three of the state’s four...
It's Rep. Andy Biggs vs. Democrat Javier Ramos and independent Clint Smith in Arizona's 5th Congressional District
Rep. Andy Biggs, independent Clint Smith and Democrat Javier Ramos are battling it out in Tuesday's election to represent Arizona's 5th Congressional District in the U.S House. The 5th Congressional District contains sections of Maricopa and Pinal counties, including parts of Mesa, Gilbert and Apache Junction. Both Biggs, R-Ariz., and Smith are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of...
Musk’s partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question
The direct endorsement of one party over another raises questions about Twitter’s ability to remain neutral under the rule of the world's richest man.
Rep. David Schweikert trying to hold off challenger Jevin Hodge in 1st Congressional District
Phoenix-area voters will decide Tuesday whether to reward six-term incumbent Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., with reelection or switch to Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge in the state's 1st Congressional District. The district, which includes Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Paradise Valley, is competitive but favors Republicans. The economy is a major issue in the district, which is one of the most affluent in Arizona. ...
Will Juan Ciscomani or Kirsten Engel replace Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in Congress?
Voters in southern Arizona's 6th Congressional District on Tuesday will select their next member in the House of Representatives. Republican Juan Ciscomani and Democrat Kirsten Engel are running for Arizona’s only open congressional seat, as incumbent Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., is retiring. Post-census redistricting shifted the old 2nd Congressional District into the new 6th...
