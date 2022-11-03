Read full article on original website
If it isn’t clear, the NCAA is full of must-watch hockey this season. The biggest standout has been 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, who has 20 points through 10 games. He’s the only player with at least 10 games played to have hit the 2.00 points-per-game mark. At this pace, he could blast past Jack Eichel’s 71-point freshman campaign ahead of the 2015 Draft, which established him as one of the best prospects to ever come from the college level.
The Chicago Blackhawks' goalie situation has been a whirlwind to start the season. Amidst injuries to three netminders, the team announced a series of roster moves involving Petr Mrazek, Alex Stalock, and Dylan Wells. On a positive note, Petr Mrazek has returned from injured reserve. After suffering a groin strain...
The Blackhawks are deep in crisis as yet another goalie gets injured just a few weeks into the season. For the umpteenth time this season, the Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in an emergency goaltender situation, Saturday, after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period in the team 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
