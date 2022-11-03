Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
tjrwrestling.net
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
ringsidenews.com
Shayna Baszler Reacts To Destroying Natalya During WWE SmackDown
Shayna Baszler was tag partners with Natalya long before Ronda Rousey questioned the alliance. The Queen of Spades turned on The Queen of Harts during a previous episode of SmackDown. Tonight, she absolutely destroyed Natalya. Shayna Baszler took on Natalya in singles competition during SmackDown tonight. Baszler was accompanied to...
wrestletalk.com
Recent AEW Signings Had Contact With WWE
The Kingdom, the team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Maria Kanellis, are now officially All Elite. The trio made their AEW debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, confronting ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Prior to the group’s arrival in the company, there...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”
An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Crown Jewel Gear
Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has put a spotlight on how she was the one who made her wrestling outfit that she was wearing during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and did so while on the road before the Premium Live Event. In Riyadh, Bianca Belair...
tjrwrestling.net
Former AEW Star Slams “Stale” AEW Programming
A former AEW wrestler thinks that Dark has gotten worse with time. Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and stayed with the company until May of this year. He wrestled on the company’s first PPV events and once Dynamite was launched, Janela wrestled on both Dynamite and Dark.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reveals Upcoming World Cup Tournament
WWE has confirmed an 8-person tournament for the first-ever "WWE SmackDown World Cup." The announcement came during the 11/4 "WWE SmackDown" where the announcers noted that the tourney will get underway on next week's show in Indianapolis, Indiana. No other details were provided. Last month, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple...
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Is The Last Woman Standing At Crown Jewel
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continues to prove why she is The EST of WWE as she defeats Bayley at Crown Jewel. Bayley returned to WWE screens after over a year out of action with a serious injury at SummerSlam 2022 and instantly confronted Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. The two women clashed in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle with Bayley pinning the champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Karrion Kross On What It Will Mean When Roman Reigns Loses
If you ask Karrion Kross, once a top WWE Superstar finally goes down, it’ll create a massive shift in professional wrestling and to that particular wrestler’s career. Kross was making a reference to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the “Tribal Chief” being that top star.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Retains Title At WWE Crown Jewel
The reign continues as Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns was already running SmackDown as The Tribal Chief and Universal Champion when he added the WWE Title to his collection at WrestleMania 38. Since then he had defended his undisputed title against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre before facing a very different type of challenge in Logan Paul.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt References The Fiend During Crown Jewel Promo
Bray Wyatt would be present for WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, with “The Eater of Worlds” once again addressing demons, and during so, the mysterious Uncle Howdy would make another appearance, again confronting Wyatt. But a couple of things were different this time at Crown Jewel:...
