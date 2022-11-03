ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Sexually Assaulted, Groped 4 Women Downtown While Out On Bail For 3 Other Attacks, Prosecutors Say

By Melody Mercado
blockclubchicago.org
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article
blockclubchicago.org

Flight Attendants Urge Lawmakers To Better Protect Them From Passenger Abuse

CHICAGO — Airline workers are calling for more federal regulations to protect them amid an increase in unruly passengers and mistreatment on planes. Stacy Bassford spent Thursday — her only day off this week — at Midway International Airport, 5700 S. Cicero Ave., with other flight attendants represented by the Transport Workers Union of America.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Should Lakeview Get Another Dog Park? Most Area Voters Say Yes

LAKEVIEW — The majority of voters in the 44th Ward, which largely encompasses Lakeview, think the neighborhood should get a new dog park. A referendum question on Tuesday’s ballot asked voters in the ward whether they supported a new dog park for the neighborhood, and just over 80 percent of voters said “yes,” according to unofficial results from the Chicago Board of Elections.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Lunch Staff Shortages Persist At CPS As One Of Its Top Schools Is Unable To Feed All Students For First Time

CHICAGO — A Chicago school was unable to feed all its students at one point last month — and other schools have also seen issues with their lunchrooms. Rickey Harris, Whitney Young Magnet High School principal, said at an Oct. 19 local school council meeting that cafeteria staff were unable to feed all students one day because of an unforeseen staff shortage. Three out of the five cafeteria workers had unexpectedly called off, leaving two workers to prep and cook the school’s lunch with no backup, Harris said.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Push To Get Chicago Public Schools Officials To Appear Regularly At City Council Fails

CHICAGO — Some Chicago aldermen want school district officials to meet with City Council quarterly, but a proposal to make that happen failed to pass Wednesday. Under the ordinance, the measure would have temporarily withheld city money for certain school projects if Chicago Public Schools officials didn’t show up. That turned out to be a deal breaker for many aldermen on the committee, which held a virtual meeting Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Is Not Running For Mayor

CHICAGO — Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney is not going to run for mayor after all. Tunney released a statement Friday announcing he will not run for mayor after months of considering jumping into the race. “Unfortunately, while my love for our city is as strong as ever, I will...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Des Plaines River Trail Work Begins With Erosion Control Fencing, Plus A New Pedestrian Bridge And Boardwalk

DUNNING — Improvements to parts of the Des Plaines River Trail are scheduled to begin this month after years of planning and fundraising. Construction prep began this week on the 1.2-mile segment of the trail between Bryn Mawr Avenue in Dunning and Lawrence Avenue in Norridge, said Carl Vogel, director of communications for the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Crews are set to add fences to prevent erosion of the trail and remove vegetation to make way for a boardwalk and pedestrian bridge come early next year, Vogel said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

At Sneakerhead University, Learn Why People Line Up For Blocks To Get New Kicks: ‘It’s A Form Of Art’

DOWNTOWN — Shay Belvin decided during the pandemic she wanted to launch a sneaker exhibition — and she quickly realized Chicago had to be its home. Belvin was living in Detroit, so she moved to Chicago in 2021 and began looking at properties for her sneaker showcase that summer. She settled on a Downtown spot and began building it in early 2022, finally launching Sneakerhead University this September.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s How You Can Help Families Who Lost Their Homes In Logan Square Fire

LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors are raising money for families who were displaced by a fire in Logan Square. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, a fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave., totaling the building, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Three other buildings were also damaged heavily, though not as severely, according to a Fire Department tweet.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away

GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago NASCAR Race Tickets Will Go On Sale Thursday Morning

CHICAGO — Tickets to Chicago’s first NASCAR race will go on sale Thursday morning. The tickets are expected to go on sale 10 a.m. on the race’s website, according to ABC7. People will be able to reserve seats, suites and specialty packages that will give them a view of the race and access to other benefits, including post-race concerts, according to the website.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings

WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s How A Local Group Is Reviving The Chicago River’s Freshwater Mussels

GOOSE ISLAND — Hundreds of baby mussels are growing in boxes beneath platforms that bob on the Chicago River’s North Branch, part of a project to revive the waterway. After years of the river being a polluted industrial channel, advocates have worked to turn the river into an eco-park. The work is spearheaded by Urban Rivers, an environmental nonprofit trying to replenish and restore the river’s ecosystems.
CHICAGO, IL

