Man Sexually Assaulted, Groped 4 Women Downtown While Out On Bail For 3 Other Attacks, Prosecutors Say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Hush Nightclub In River North Shut Down After Shootout Killed Man, Wounded 3 Others
DOWNTOWN — Downtown bar Hush has been ordered closed by police after a shooting outside early Sunday left one person dead and three others wounded. The bar, 311 W. Chicago Ave., was ordered closed this week, police said Wednesday morning. About 2:10 a.m., a group of people was ejected...
blockclubchicago.org
CTA Needs 1,000 Workers As It Struggles With Ghost Trains And Buses, Transit Boss Says
CHICAGO — The CTA is working to recruit hundreds of employees and boost safety and cleanliness on buses and trains, the agency’s head said Thursday as he faces intensifying scrutiny of the city’s mass transit system. CTA President Dorval Carter spoke about the transit agency’s challenges at...
blockclubchicago.org
A Humboldt Park Church Closed In 2018. Its Pastor Still Counsels Neighbors In Need Outside The Building
HUMBOLDT PARK — Most mornings, the Rev. Edwin Barber sits outside the old Salvation and Deliverance Ministries International church building with two chairs, offering counseling to people who come for advice and comfort. The church, 1540 N. Spaulding Ave., closed in 2018 after the building was sold to developers....
blockclubchicago.org
Flight Attendants Urge Lawmakers To Better Protect Them From Passenger Abuse
CHICAGO — Airline workers are calling for more federal regulations to protect them amid an increase in unruly passengers and mistreatment on planes. Stacy Bassford spent Thursday — her only day off this week — at Midway International Airport, 5700 S. Cicero Ave., with other flight attendants represented by the Transport Workers Union of America.
blockclubchicago.org
Voters Want To Reopen City’s Closed Mental Health Clinics. An Alderperson Says She’ll Use Momentum To Revive Stalled Plan
ALBANY PARK — Voters in three Chicago wards resoundingly backed a referendum to expand mental health care in the city, and Albany Park’s alderperson wants to use that momentum to revive her stalled plan to give more resources to city-run clinics. Tuesday’s ballot asked Chicagoans in the 6th,...
blockclubchicago.org
Supreme’s First Chicago Store Is Opening In Wicker Park At Former Hollywood Cleaners Location
WICKER PARK — Skate and streetwear giant Supreme is opening its first Chicago retail store Thursday at a former dry cleaners in Wicker Park. Supreme’s Chicago location will open 10 a.m. Thursday at 1438 N. Milwaukee Ave., officials said. Banners posted nearby also announced the impending store. The...
blockclubchicago.org
Should Lakeview Get Another Dog Park? Most Area Voters Say Yes
LAKEVIEW — The majority of voters in the 44th Ward, which largely encompasses Lakeview, think the neighborhood should get a new dog park. A referendum question on Tuesday’s ballot asked voters in the ward whether they supported a new dog park for the neighborhood, and just over 80 percent of voters said “yes,” according to unofficial results from the Chicago Board of Elections.
blockclubchicago.org
Lunch Staff Shortages Persist At CPS As One Of Its Top Schools Is Unable To Feed All Students For First Time
CHICAGO — A Chicago school was unable to feed all its students at one point last month — and other schools have also seen issues with their lunchrooms. Rickey Harris, Whitney Young Magnet High School principal, said at an Oct. 19 local school council meeting that cafeteria staff were unable to feed all students one day because of an unforeseen staff shortage. Three out of the five cafeteria workers had unexpectedly called off, leaving two workers to prep and cook the school’s lunch with no backup, Harris said.
blockclubchicago.org
Push To Get Chicago Public Schools Officials To Appear Regularly At City Council Fails
CHICAGO — Some Chicago aldermen want school district officials to meet with City Council quarterly, but a proposal to make that happen failed to pass Wednesday. Under the ordinance, the measure would have temporarily withheld city money for certain school projects if Chicago Public Schools officials didn’t show up. That turned out to be a deal breaker for many aldermen on the committee, which held a virtual meeting Wednesday.
blockclubchicago.org
Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Is Not Running For Mayor
CHICAGO — Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney is not going to run for mayor after all. Tunney released a statement Friday announcing he will not run for mayor after months of considering jumping into the race. “Unfortunately, while my love for our city is as strong as ever, I will...
blockclubchicago.org
Daniel Boone Elementary Becomes Mosaic School Of Fine Arts — But A Nearby Nonprofit Already Has A Similar Name
WEST RIDGE — Students and staff at Daniel Boone Elementary School launched a contest and voting system to rebrand their school after deciding to ditch its racist namesake, but the winning name is causing some concern for a local nonprofit. Boone’s change to Mosaic School of Fine Arts goes...
blockclubchicago.org
Mindful Baking Owner Raising Money To Open Vegan, Gluten-Free Cafe In Ravenswood
RAVENSWOOD — Mindful Baking Cafe’s owner is hosting a second fundraiser to bring her gluten-free and vegan pastries to Ravenswood, a year after a failed attempt to do the same in Portage Park. Owner Diane Mejia started the bakery from her home about eight years ago and has...
blockclubchicago.org
Des Plaines River Trail Work Begins With Erosion Control Fencing, Plus A New Pedestrian Bridge And Boardwalk
DUNNING — Improvements to parts of the Des Plaines River Trail are scheduled to begin this month after years of planning and fundraising. Construction prep began this week on the 1.2-mile segment of the trail between Bryn Mawr Avenue in Dunning and Lawrence Avenue in Norridge, said Carl Vogel, director of communications for the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Crews are set to add fences to prevent erosion of the trail and remove vegetation to make way for a boardwalk and pedestrian bridge come early next year, Vogel said.
blockclubchicago.org
At Sneakerhead University, Learn Why People Line Up For Blocks To Get New Kicks: ‘It’s A Form Of Art’
DOWNTOWN — Shay Belvin decided during the pandemic she wanted to launch a sneaker exhibition — and she quickly realized Chicago had to be its home. Belvin was living in Detroit, so she moved to Chicago in 2021 and began looking at properties for her sneaker showcase that summer. She settled on a Downtown spot and began building it in early 2022, finally launching Sneakerhead University this September.
blockclubchicago.org
Here’s How You Can Help Families Who Lost Their Homes In Logan Square Fire
LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors are raising money for families who were displaced by a fire in Logan Square. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, a fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave., totaling the building, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Three other buildings were also damaged heavily, though not as severely, according to a Fire Department tweet.
blockclubchicago.org
Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away
GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
blockclubchicago.org
Roberto Clemente High School Unveils ‘Vibrant’ New Library After Winning Contest
WICKER PARK — Roberto Clemente Community Academy has reopened its library after winning a free renovation of the space, which includes new furniture, a culturally relevant collection of books and more. Clemente, 1147 N. Western Ave., was one of 10 finalists from around the United States for the Cloud...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago NASCAR Race Tickets Will Go On Sale Thursday Morning
CHICAGO — Tickets to Chicago’s first NASCAR race will go on sale Thursday morning. The tickets are expected to go on sale 10 a.m. on the race’s website, according to ABC7. People will be able to reserve seats, suites and specialty packages that will give them a view of the race and access to other benefits, including post-race concerts, according to the website.
blockclubchicago.org
Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings
WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
blockclubchicago.org
Here’s How A Local Group Is Reviving The Chicago River’s Freshwater Mussels
GOOSE ISLAND — Hundreds of baby mussels are growing in boxes beneath platforms that bob on the Chicago River’s North Branch, part of a project to revive the waterway. After years of the river being a polluted industrial channel, advocates have worked to turn the river into an eco-park. The work is spearheaded by Urban Rivers, an environmental nonprofit trying to replenish and restore the river’s ecosystems.
Comments / 0