Man Sexually Assaulted, Groped 4 Women Downtown While Out On Bail For 3 Other Attacks, Prosecutors Say

CHICAGO — A Chicago school was unable to feed all its students at one point last month — and other schools have also seen issues with their lunchrooms. Rickey Harris, Whitney Young Magnet High School principal, said at an Oct. 19 local school council meeting that cafeteria staff were unable to feed all students one day because of an unforeseen staff shortage. Three out of the five cafeteria workers had unexpectedly called off, leaving two workers to prep and cook the school’s lunch with no backup, Harris said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO