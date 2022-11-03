Read full article on original website
Valdosta Mayor has lunch with six graders
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber had a visit from Scintilla Charter Academy sixth-grade students. On November 3, Mayor Scott James Matheson, alongside City Manager Mark Barber, had a visit from sixth-grade students from Scintilla Charter Academy. The students had the opportunity to provide feedback and ideas to the mayor about revitalization ideas for the downtown district around Olympic Park.
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
Florida A&M University Recognizes Major Donors
Florida A&M University’s Homecoming is a celebration of students and alumni and also time to recognize major donors to the University. In 2021-2022, the University raised $24.6 million, a record in donations. During the Homecoming Convocation on Friday, October 28 and during the Homecoming game on Saturday, October 29, the University recognized many of its major donors, including individuals, affinity groups, fraternities and sororities, corporations and philanthropies. Dr. Alfreda Blackshear, MD, was recognized as the No.1 legacy donor for 30 consecutive years of giving to the University.
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
Lowndes County set to launch “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lowndes County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green from November 7th through the 13th. As part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NAC) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
Security measures at this year's North Florida Fair
The Manager of the North Florida Fair said the security team is fully staffed and all their bases are covered to ensure people are safe and have a good time.
Grupo Bimbo to Build New Facility in Lowndes County
Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County. “Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Last year we celebrated over 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we’re staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.”
Florida Faces Challenges On Medicaid Minimum Wage
Three healthcare groups this week challenged how the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is carrying out a requirement that “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour. The Florida Assisted Living Association, the Florida Ambulance Association, and the Home Care Association
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility
A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
Beware of the “Sofia Scam”
It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
ABC 27 antenna viewers to experience interruption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Beginning around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, WTXL primary and subchannel over-the-air signals will be interrupted at times due to maintenance at our transmitter site. These outages should last to approximately 2:15 p.m. The outages should only impact viewers who receive WTXL programing via an antenna.
Escaped Decatur County inmate captured
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An escaped inmate from the Decatur County Prison has been taken into custody, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. Conner Wilkes, 21, was last seen in the recovery area of the prison at 1:15 p.m. on Friday and was captured around 3:45 p.m.
SBI student’s Fan of Me clothing line catching on
Leonard Grant II is a sophomore at Florida A&M University studying business. Grant has been a military child his entire life, but he knew when he was in high school. that he wanted to attend FAMU’s School of Business and Industry. Being a military child was not easy. He...
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
Lane closures near Valdosta Courthouse
VALDOSTA – Valdosta drivers are being cautioned to obey traffic control measures for street repairs near the Courthouse. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, streets near the Courthouse will be closed for repairs. A link to the Facebook post is available below.
