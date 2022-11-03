ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Mayor has lunch with six graders

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber had a visit from Scintilla Charter Academy sixth-grade students. On November 3, Mayor Scott James Matheson, alongside City Manager Mark Barber, had a visit from sixth-grade students from Scintilla Charter Academy. The students had the opportunity to provide feedback and ideas to the mayor about revitalization ideas for the downtown district around Olympic Park.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
famunews.com

Florida A&M University Recognizes Major Donors

Florida A&M University’s Homecoming is a celebration of students and alumni and also time to recognize major donors to the University. In 2021-2022, the University raised $24.6 million, a record in donations. During the Homecoming Convocation on Friday, October 28 and during the Homecoming game on Saturday, October 29, the University recognized many of its major donors, including individuals, affinity groups, fraternities and sororities, corporations and philanthropies. Dr. Alfreda Blackshear, MD, was recognized as the No.1 legacy donor for 30 consecutive years of giving to the University.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County set to launch “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lowndes County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green from November 7th through the 13th. As part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NAC) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wtxl.com

Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
allongeorgia.com

Grupo Bimbo to Build New Facility in Lowndes County

Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County. “Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Last year we celebrated over 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we’re staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.”
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Beware of the “Sofia Scam”

It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

ABC 27 antenna viewers to experience interruption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Beginning around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, WTXL primary and subchannel over-the-air signals will be interrupted at times due to maintenance at our transmitter site. These outages should last to approximately 2:15 p.m. The outages should only impact viewers who receive WTXL programing via an antenna.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Escaped Decatur County inmate captured

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An escaped inmate from the Decatur County Prison has been taken into custody, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. Conner Wilkes, 21, was last seen in the recovery area of the prison at 1:15 p.m. on Friday and was captured around 3:45 p.m.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

SBI student’s Fan of Me clothing line catching on

Leonard Grant II is a sophomore at Florida A&M University studying business. Grant has been a military child his entire life, but he knew when he was in high school. that he wanted to attend FAMU’s School of Business and Industry. Being a military child was not easy. He...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lane closures near Valdosta Courthouse

VALDOSTA – Valdosta drivers are being cautioned to obey traffic control measures for street repairs near the Courthouse. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, streets near the Courthouse will be closed for repairs. A link to the Facebook post is available below.
VALDOSTA, GA

