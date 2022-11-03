Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
11/7 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
We saw a Kings team go 2-1-1 in three road games and one home game this past week. The week gave Kings fans a pair of blowouts and a pair of one-goal games with the Kings winning one of each other of the two types of outcomes. In total, the Kings outscored their four opponents 13-12. The week began with a three-game Central Division road trip in St. Louis, Dallas and Chicago and ended back in Los Angeles where the Kings played their first game of a four-game home stand against the Florida Panthers.
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Oilers in homestand finale
Tampa Bay has claimed points in each of the first three games of the homestand. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Oilers on Tuesday. TV coverage: TNT (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: TNTdrama.com. Projected Lineup...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS
FLAMES (5-4-1) at ISLANDERS (7-5-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Goals - Nazem Kadri (6) Islanders:. Points - Brock Nelson (13) Goals - Anders Lee...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
The Oilers continue their four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday against the Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday with the second of back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One...
Power among young defenseman playing big minutes while developing in NHL
Housley says play in own end, patience key for those under 25 at position. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Mark Recchi and Phil Housley will take turns providing insight.
Laine disappointed with Blue Jackets' Global Series losses in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland -- Patrik Laine didn't want to reflect on the good that happened this week in his return to his hometown. The pain of another loss, another game the Columbus Blue Jackets let get away, was too raw to allow the forward much room for positivity. So, after a...
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
CBJ recall RW Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled right wing Emil Bemstrom from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bemstrom, 23, has registered 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points with 12 penalty minutes, six power play goals and...
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 7, 2022
Isaiah George returns, Quinn Finley scores and Tristan Lennox records a shutout. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. GEORGE RETURNS FROM...
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road road trip at Capital One Arena with a 6:00 p.m. MT matchup against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates...
