Bulloch County, GA

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Robert Mincey

Robert Mincey, age 75 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947 in Statesboro, GA to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey. On July 12, 1969, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Rozier Mincey who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
Miller Plantation, Screven County

This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell

Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Atlanta, Georgia native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation; She soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.
STATESBORO, GA
Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County

This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
Local Texas Longhorn breeder promotes healthier beef; See Longhorns up close this Saturday

Cole Meeks is a Bulloch County resident who has been breeding cows since 2018. He and his father, Troy Meeks, started in 2016 with just 3 cows for ornamental purposes and to keep the pasture mowed. Their breeding operation now consists of body confirmation, consistency in milking, and horn measurements. After researching breeding and speaking with great breeders around the states, they had a new outlook for their program that would improve their Longhorn industry.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
