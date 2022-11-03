Read full article on original website
Bulloch YES (AGAIN) | First Hyundai Metaplant America Supplier Chooses Bulloch
November 7, 2022 – Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., d/b/a Ajin Georgia, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
Robert Mincey
Robert Mincey, age 75 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947 in Statesboro, GA to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey. On July 12, 1969, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Rozier Mincey who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
31-Year-Old Kristina Sherrod-Castor In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metter (Metter, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County on Friday. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor. Preliminary crash reports suggest that Sherrod-Castor was negotiating a curve on GA Hwy 23 at Ollifftown Road when she lost control of her Ford Explorer.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is ELECTION DAY | Make a plan to VOTE!
Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day and your last chance to vote. Grice Connect has compiled information on finding your polling place, voting hours, and ID requirements below. You can also view a sample ballot here. Remember to make a plan to VOTE on Tuesday!. Follow Grice Connect for...
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
Miller Plantation, Screven County
This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell
Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Atlanta, Georgia native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following her graduation; She soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
Blind since age four, ECHS senior Austin Wegmann found his home in marching band
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County High School Marching Band is made up of roughly 200 members. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a student work as hard as he does,” says ECHS band director Will Alford. As you watch them move and play it...
Bring a hero home for the holidays with Savannah/Hilton Head Airport
Five service members will be heading home for the holidays thanks to a new initiative from Savannah/Hilton Head International (SAV). SAV, in partnership with WTOC-TV and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, are holding a contest that will see five service members fly home to Savannah/Hilton Head over the holidays.
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Brooklet (Brooklet, GA)
On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet. According to the officials, a Honda traveling south on Cromley road when failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda was side-swiped on its left by the front of a transport truck.
Georgia police still searching for missing 20-month-old baby 1 month after disappearance
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County
This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
Local Texas Longhorn breeder promotes healthier beef; See Longhorns up close this Saturday
Cole Meeks is a Bulloch County resident who has been breeding cows since 2018. He and his father, Troy Meeks, started in 2016 with just 3 cows for ornamental purposes and to keep the pasture mowed. Their breeding operation now consists of body confirmation, consistency in milking, and horn measurements. After researching breeding and speaking with great breeders around the states, they had a new outlook for their program that would improve their Longhorn industry.
