dawgnation.com
Georgia football: The recruits break down exactly what they loved about the big Tennessee win
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 20-plus gameday visitors that saw the ‘Dawgs pummel No. 1 Tennessee by a 27-13 margin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium last Saturday. The game was big....
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 11 game
Georgia football takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 11 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Below you can find information on the latest injury news, practices not and live updates. Georgia is coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee, while Mississippi State needed overtime to beat...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’
ATHENS — Kelee Ringo is no stranger to cowbells. While playing at Saguaro High School in Arizona, he would occasionally hear opposing fans ring cowbells in an effort to disrupt him. It didn’t really work, but Ringo also knows he hasn’t faced an environment as he will on Saturday when Georgia visits Mississippi State.
dawgnation.com
Georgia turns back Western Carolina, Mike White Era opens with gritty victory
ATHENS — The Mike White era of Georgia basketball got off to a winning start on Monday night, the Bulldogs turning back a Western Carolina rally in a 68-55 win over Western Carolina. Kario Oquendo, a second-team preseason All-SEC pick, led Georgia with 18 points and three blocked shots,...
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football can clinch SEC East this week, possibly learn its SEC championship game foe as well
Georgia has a few stated goals every season. One of those is winning the SEC East, something the Bulldogs can do this week. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East in four of the six seasons under Kirby Smart, including last season. Saturday’s win over Tennessee put Georgia in a position to do that once again this season, as the Volunteers are the only SEC East team that does not have multiple conference losses at this point.
dawgnation.com
Josh Heupel: Georgia emotion, atmosphere too much for Tennessee to handle in 27-13 loss
ATHENS — A national audience looking in, SEC championship stakes on the line and a capacity Georgia football crowd provided too big of a moment for Tennessee to handle on Saturday. Coach Josh Heupel indicated as much in his postgame comments following the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win over the Vols...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football near unanimous No. 1 team in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11
Georgia football laid to rest any doubt about who was the No. 1 team in the country with the Bulldogs besting Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who were already No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, remained in the top spot. Georgia did receive a bump in first-place votes, collecting...
dawgnation.com
Live Updates: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13, fourth quarter
Live blog will be updated with scores and news throughout the action. Tennessee notched its first touchdown of the day, a 5-yard run from Jaylen Wright. Jack Podlesny finished the longest drive of the game with a 38-yard field goal. 14:20 update: Outside linebacker Robert Beal, Georgia’s 2021 sack leader,...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart hints at what’s next for Georgia after historic 27-13 win
ATHENS —Those wanting to see what’s next from Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs need only take a listen to Smart’s post-game press conference Saturday night. Smart allowed himself some fun, cracking inside jokes about what goes on behind the scenes in the locker room after games, and why fans and the media should go out of its way to say nice things about the players immediately after each contest!
dawgnation.com
Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t so much because Georgia outplayed Tennessee. To be sure, the Bulldogs did so in the 27-13 win over the previously unbeaten Volunteers. The final score does not capture how thoroughly the Bulldogs dominated Tennessee. The Bulldogs beat the Volunteers because at...
dawgnation.com
Georgia announces details for Vince Dooley celebration of life service
The University of Georgia announced on Monday that it will honor legendary coach and athletic director Vince Dooley with a celebration of life service. The event, open to the public, is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The celebration will be held in Stegeman Coliseum, with the clear bag policy in effect.
dawgnation.com
From Kirby Smart celebrating to Stetson Bennett’s phone, the best viral moments from Georgia football’s win over Tennessee
Georgia fans won’t forget the events of Saturday for a long, long time. The fanbase made a huge difference on Saturday afternoon in cheering on the No. 1 Bulldogs. More importantly, the rabid group of 92,000 fans absolutely spooked the high-flying Tennessee offense. The Volunteers had seven false start...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football sees Robert Beal leave Tennessee game with injury
Georgia was already thin at the outside linebacker position following Nolan Smith’s injury last week. On Saturday, outside linebacker Robert Beal left the game with a neck injury in the third quarter. Beal got the start for Smith on Saturday. Beal led Georgia in sacks last season and has...
dawgnation.com
Former Tennessee QB apologizes for saying UGA ‘overrated’ with game atmosphere
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge apologized on Saturday evening, after stating earlier in the week that the atmosphere for UGA home games was “overrated.”. The No. 3-rated Bulldogs defeated No. 1 Tennessee 27-13, with the Volunteers being penalized for six false starts – largely due to crowd noise.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares Georgia mindset on College GameDay: ‘Hunt with a purpose’
ATHENS —Georgia is back to being the hunters, a message Coach Kirby Smart relishes and has dialed back into the Bulldogs’ mindset. Smart, appearing on College GameDay leading up to the 3:30 p.m. matchup with No. 1-ranked Tennessee, was clearly approaching locker room intensity levels. “Hunt with a...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett dialed in, leads Georgia to 27-13 win over Tennessee in battle of No. 1-ranked teams
ATHENS — The phone started ringing and the text messages started streaming in around noon on Friday. Stetson Bennett knows he’s a popular guy, but it didn’t take the Georgia quarterback long to figure out something was amiss, and that something was that his phone number had been put on blast.
dawgnation.com
Georgia dominates first half 24-6, Josh Heupel plans for Tennessee to ‘reset and play one play at a time’
ATHENS — Georgia dominated the first half of its historical showdown with Tennessee on Saturday, up 24-6. The AP and Coaches’ Poll No. 1-ranked Bulldogs out-gained the CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols 306-139, with Stetson Bennett 15-of-21 passing for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel...
dawgnation.com
Sidelined Nolan Smith still a vocal leader for Georgia defense
ATHENS – Georgia football had to adjust to losing Nolan Smith’s on-field talent against Tennessee, but it did not have to adjust to losing his leadership. The senior linebacker, who will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a pec injury against Florida on Oct. 29, was right in the middle of every defensive huddle coaching his teammates.
dawgnation.com
Georgia makes loud statement in 27-13 win over Tennessee in historic clash of No. 1s
ATHENS — Georgia football made a statement in the first-ever battle of No. 1s in the College Football Playoff Era. And the Bulldogs did so loudly. The Bulldogs let their pads do the talking on offense, defense and special teams, delivering a message to a College Football Playoff committee that ranked them No. 3 earlier in the week.
