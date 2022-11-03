ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’

ATHENS — Kelee Ringo is no stranger to cowbells. While playing at Saguaro High School in Arizona, he would occasionally hear opposing fans ring cowbells in an effort to disrupt him. It didn’t really work, but Ringo also knows he hasn’t faced an environment as he will on Saturday when Georgia visits Mississippi State.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

How Georgia football can clinch SEC East this week, possibly learn its SEC championship game foe as well

Georgia has a few stated goals every season. One of those is winning the SEC East, something the Bulldogs can do this week. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East in four of the six seasons under Kirby Smart, including last season. Saturday’s win over Tennessee put Georgia in a position to do that once again this season, as the Volunteers are the only SEC East team that does not have multiple conference losses at this point.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Live Updates: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13, fourth quarter

Live blog will be updated with scores and news throughout the action. Tennessee notched its first touchdown of the day, a 5-yard run from Jaylen Wright. Jack Podlesny finished the longest drive of the game with a 38-yard field goal. 14:20 update: Outside linebacker Robert Beal, Georgia’s 2021 sack leader,...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Kirby Smart hints at what’s next for Georgia after historic 27-13 win

ATHENS —Those wanting to see what’s next from Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs need only take a listen to Smart’s post-game press conference Saturday night. Smart allowed himself some fun, cracking inside jokes about what goes on behind the scenes in the locker room after games, and why fans and the media should go out of its way to say nice things about the players immediately after each contest!
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia announces details for Vince Dooley celebration of life service

The University of Georgia announced on Monday that it will honor legendary coach and athletic director Vince Dooley with a celebration of life service. The event, open to the public, is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The celebration will be held in Stegeman Coliseum, with the clear bag policy in effect.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sees Robert Beal leave Tennessee game with injury

Georgia was already thin at the outside linebacker position following Nolan Smith’s injury last week. On Saturday, outside linebacker Robert Beal left the game with a neck injury in the third quarter. Beal got the start for Smith on Saturday. Beal led Georgia in sacks last season and has...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Sidelined Nolan Smith still a vocal leader for Georgia defense

ATHENS – Georgia football had to adjust to losing Nolan Smith’s on-field talent against Tennessee, but it did not have to adjust to losing his leadership. The senior linebacker, who will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a pec injury against Florida on Oct. 29, was right in the middle of every defensive huddle coaching his teammates.
ATHENS, GA

