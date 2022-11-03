ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Fatality Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Wheaton

A motorist died in a single vehicle collision on Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to a report that a car had hit a pole around 1:45 a.m. in the Wheaton area, according to a MCPD media release.
WHEATON, MD
Overturned Cement Truck Closes Beltway Lanes

A cement truck overturned on the Beltway Monday afternoon causing some lanes to be blocked on the inner loop of I495 between Colesville Road and University Blvd in Silver Spring. Two adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries according to Pete Piringer from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).
SILVER SPRING, MD
Rockville man identified by police in fatal Glenmont area crash

County police have identified a Rockville man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Glenmont on Sunday morning. Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue near Kayson Street at around 1:50 a.m., when he lost control, and then struck a curb, multiple trees and a utility pole, police said Monday in a press release.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95

BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
KINGSVILLE, MD
One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Lillian Breedlove, a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Breedlove was last seen on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., in the 9600 block of Bristol Avenue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Route 123 in Lorton

(Updated at 3 p.m.) A 76-year-old woman from Alexandria has died following a two-car crash on the Ox Road stretch of Route 123 in Lorton. On Wednesday evening (Nov. 2), Rachelle Bernice Feth was turning left onto southbound Ox Road from Blu Steel Way when a 2008 Volkswagen Golf going north on Ox Road collided with her 2013 Toyota Camry, the Fairfax County Police Department said yesterday.
LORTON, VA
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus

At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

