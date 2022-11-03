Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
Fatality Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Wheaton
A motorist died in a single vehicle collision on Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to a report that a car had hit a pole around 1:45 a.m. in the Wheaton area, according to a MCPD media release.
mymcmedia.org
Overturned Cement Truck Closes Beltway Lanes
A cement truck overturned on the Beltway Monday afternoon causing some lanes to be blocked on the inner loop of I495 between Colesville Road and University Blvd in Silver Spring. Two adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries according to Pete Piringer from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville man identified by police in fatal Glenmont area crash
County police have identified a Rockville man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Glenmont on Sunday morning. Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue near Kayson Street at around 1:50 a.m., when he lost control, and then struck a curb, multiple trees and a utility pole, police said Monday in a press release.
Nottingham MD
Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95
BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
Collision in Montgomery County leaves one person dead
Officials are investigating a single vehicle collision in Montgomery County that left one person dead.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Helicopter crews perform aerial rescue for injured hiker on Sugarloaf Mountain
The crew of a Maryland State Police helicopter responded to a remote mountainous area on Saturday to conduct an aerial rescue of an injured hiker.
One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police
The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Lillian Breedlove, a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Breedlove was last seen on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., in the 9600 block of Bristol Avenue.
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
Deadly stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat on Reisterstown Road
A man has been stabbed to death on Reisterstown Road near Owings Mills Boulevard in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said they're on the scene of a stabbing on Reisterstown Road
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
ffxnow.com
Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Route 123 in Lorton
(Updated at 3 p.m.) A 76-year-old woman from Alexandria has died following a two-car crash on the Ox Road stretch of Route 123 in Lorton. On Wednesday evening (Nov. 2), Rachelle Bernice Feth was turning left onto southbound Ox Road from Blu Steel Way when a 2008 Volkswagen Golf going north on Ox Road collided with her 2013 Toyota Camry, the Fairfax County Police Department said yesterday.
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
mocoshow.com
Park Police to Conduct Search and Rescue Exercise at Black Hill Park Today (Saturday, November 5th)
Montgomery County Park Police will be conducting a multi-agency Search and Rescue exercise this Saturday, November 5th from 7am-7pm at Black Hill Regional Park. Per Park Police: “The park will remain open, however do not be alarmed if you see search and rescue dog teams, horse teams, and a large police presence throughout the day.”
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus
At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
Authorities have identified the five people found dead inside a La Plata home
A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Saturday.
Comments / 0