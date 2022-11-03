ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Selena Gomez’s Siblings: Meet Her Two Half-Sisters & Stepbrother

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
  • Selena Gomez’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me focuses on her struggles with her health, both mental and physical, over six years
  • The cinematic look at the pop star also gives a peek into her family ties, as her parents divorced when she was 5 and now have separate families of their own
  • The two families have blessed Selena with two half-sisters and one stepbrother

Selena Gomez poured her heart and soul into her upcoming documentary called Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which chronicles six years of the pop stars’ life, including her struggles with her health, both mental and physical. The result is a very personal look at the singer/actress, something she said she wanted to capture right from the beginning with the help of her director, Alek Keshishian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rs0Z3_0ixtS3iX00
Selena Gomez treated her half-sister Gracie to the ‘Frozen II’ premiere. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“So my manager is Alek’s sister, but regardless of that, it was a moment I had in Hawaii that I’ll never forget,” Selena began when asked about how she knew Alek was right for the movie, per Vulture. “I watched Alek’s movie with Madonna (‘Truth or Dare’), and I was completely blown away.”

With the highly anticipated production being a family affair (ala Selena’s manager), it looks like the perfect time to take a closer look at the “Hands to Myself” singer’s siblings! Keep reading to find out all about Selena’s two half-sisters and her stepbrother, below!

Gracie

Gracie is the younger daughter of Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, and her stepdad Brian Teefey. Selena was starring on Wizards of Waverley Place at the age of 21 when Mandy and Brian welcomed Gracie in 2013.

At the time, Selena was over-the-moon with becoming a big sister. “She’s adorable,” she told E! News soon after Gracie’s birth. “I’m obsessed with her and becoming a big sister. I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, Okay, this is legit.”

Throughout Gracie’s life, Selena has insisted her younger sibling will be taught how to hold her head high and inspire others to do the same. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth,” the “Love You Like a Love Song” hitmaker wrote back in 2017 on an Instagram video with Gracie by her side.

Two years later, Selena treated Gracie to the red carpet of the Frozen 2 premiere and opened up about what she told the youngster before they arrived to the event. “If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately,” Selena recalled to BBC One. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

Tory

After Selena’s parents split, her dad Rick Gomez also remarried, and with his second wife Sara, who also appears occasionally on Selena’s social media platforms, he welcomed Selena’s second half-sister Victoria, who goes by Tory.

Tory has been lucky to see her big sister perform live! During one of her concert tours, Tory wore a t-shirt that read, “That’s My Sissy!,” on the back, according to Life&Style.

Marcus

While Gracie and Tory are Selena’s only biological siblings, the Spring Breakers actress reportedly also has a stepbrother named Marcus. The young boy is reportedly the son of Rick’s wife, Sara. He is often pictured on Rick’s Instagram, as seen above.

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

