ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

West Ham make Europa Conference League history by beating FCSB

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NlDn_0ixtRH1f00

Youthful West Ham carved themselves a small slice of European history with a 3-0 victory over Romanian side FCSB in Bucharest.

Two goals from Pablo Fornals and a deflected effort from teenage debutant Divin Mubama ensured the Hammers, already through to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League , became the first team in the competition to win all six of their group-stage matches.

David Moyes was able to give 14 senior players, including Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Kurt Zouma and Michail Antonio, the night off.

Yet it was still a mature performance from a line-up including debuts for 16-year-old midfielder Oliver Scarles and homegrown striker Mubama, 18, as well as teenage substitutes Freddie Potts, Keenan Appiah-Forson, Kamarai Swyer and Kaelan Casey.

The rookie starters almost combined for an opening goal after 22 minutes, with Scarles whipping in an inviting low cross.

Mubama arrived at the perfect moment to slot the ball home but placed his effort too close to home keeper È˜tefan Tarnovanu, who saved with his legs.

Moments later Tarnovanu made a fine save to keep out Flynn Downes after he met a cross from Fornals.

But it was Fornals who broke the deadlock, and bagged his first European goal for the Hammers, five minutes before half-time.

The Spanish midfielder let Ben Johnson’s long ball bounce in front of him on to his left foot before lashing a superb first-time finish past Tarnovanu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7HyQ_0ixtRH1f00

There was more than a hint of offside as Fornals broke clear, but with no flag raised and no VAR at this stage of Europe’s third-tier competition, the goal stood.

Defender Nayef Aguerd was millimetres from a second before the break when his header was cleared off the line by Alexandru Pantea.

Mubama was then inches away from converting another Scarles cross, before the Newham-born teenager’s big moment arrived in the 55th minute.

Downes smuggled the ball out to Vladimir Coufal on the right and his cross was headed home by Mubama, via a deflection off Joyskim Dawa.

The third came from a cross from the impressive Scarles, which Tarnovanu palmed straight to Fornals, who crashed the loose ball into the net to cap a hugely satisfactory night for West Ham.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup roster prediction: Alexi Lalas picks his 26-man roster

The United States men's national team will reveal its 26-man World Cup roster Wednesday. Ahead of the highly-anticipated announcement, we asked FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas to step into Gregg Berhalter's shoes and make his selections. Lalas has broken down the USMNT player pool by...
The Independent

Manchester United to face Barcelona in Europa League play-off round

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round.The Catalan giants have dropped down into the competition after failing to get out of their Champions League group, but now provide a stern test for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils who finished second in their Europa League group.United will travel to the Nou Camp on February 16 for the first leg of the tie, with the return at Old Trafford taking place on February 23.⚔️ Our next opponents in the #UEL: Barcelona 🇪🇸#MUFC || #UELdraw— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2022The Red Devils have some fond memories of the Nou Camp, having completed the 1999 treble in the stadium with a last-gasp victory over Bayern Munich in that year’s Champions League final.Arsenal, who won their Europa League group, have already progressed to the last 16 of the competition. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
NBC Sports

10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham

Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
The Independent

Darwin Nunez wins battle of the repurposed attackers as Liverpool edge out Tottenham

In a troubled year, there was at least some good news for Harry Maguire. An England defender made an awful blunder in a high-profile game, gifting a crucial goal. And it wasn’t him. Eric Dier may have had a solitary mitigating factor for a hideous mistake, misjudging a header to Hugo Lloris, picking out Mohamed Salah and seeing the Egyptian dink in his second and decisive goal of the game.As Liverpool won in London, they were separated from Tottenham hotspur by the kind of mistake the commanding pair of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate did not make.But Dier’s brain...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

An own goal from Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday.Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punched away a cross from the right and Forest‘s Morgan Gibbs-White had his effort blocked before the ball ricocheted off Jorgensen and over the line, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.Despite earning a crucial point, Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 10 points from 14 games while Brentford move up to 10th with...
The Independent

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
Yardbarker

Roberto Mancini is delighted to see Chiesa back to fitness

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has commented on the return of Federico Chiesa from injury and he is delighted to have the winger back. Chiesa was the star of the show as Italy won Euro 2020 in England and the attacker was not involved in their final World Cup qualifying matches.
ESPN

Juventus beat Inter Milan behind superb Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Internazionale in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win. Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes, but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime.
The Independent

Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 in repeat of 2022 final

Last season’s Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool have been paired together in this season’s last 16.The Reds finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and LaLiga champions at Anfield in February.Real beat the Reds 1-0 in the 2022 final in Paris in May, a match marred by organisational chaos which led to the kick-off being delayed.Bring it on! 👊Which tie can't you wait for?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tiWnYYTdXj— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022Premier League champions and 2021 Champions League finalists Manchester City have been drawn to face German side RB Leipzig – fourth...
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy