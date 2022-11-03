ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full-court press in lead-up to Tuesday’s midterms

By Raquel Martin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbJS1_0ixtM8LY00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heavy hitters for both political parties are on the road as the midterm election nears, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama all on the campaign trail lending their power to neck-and-neck congressional races.

Early indicators have Republicans poised to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing Democratic leaders into a full court press to motivate their voters to get out to the polls.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Obama are warning voters about Republicans who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election, calling them too extreme to be trusted.

“We’re facing a defining moment,” the president said. “Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us.”

In Arizona, where the Republican gubernatorial candidate has refused to say if she will accept the results of Tuesday’s election, Obama offered a message meant to unify liberal voters and pull independents to Democrats’ side.

“The only way to preserve our democracy is if we together nurture and invest in it,” he said.

Republicans are sending their big names to the tight races, too — Trump was in Iowa Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is headed to Texas.

“There’s a lot of places to watch,” McCarthy said on Fox News.

He and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway say voters fed up with high inflation will break red.

“We are going to do better among working class men and women, non-college educated men and women who’ve been very hurt in this economy,” Conway said. “We’re going to do better in places and spaces that’ll surprise folks.”

Republicans appear to be already looking forward to the 2024 presidential election.

