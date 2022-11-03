ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Johnny Depp appeals verdict that awarded ex-wife Amber Heard $2M

By Julia Mueller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Phgyi_0ixtM7Sp00

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict that awarded his ex-wife, fellow actor Amber Heard, $2 million in the pair’s high-profile legal battle.

A jury in June partially sided with Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in compensatory damages in his libel lawsuit against Heard. But the jury also found that one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s lawyers had defamed Heard, and the actress was awarded $2 million.

The new appellate brief, filed Wednesday in the Virginia Court of Appeals, contests the $2 million in Heard’s favor, according to excerpts shared online by Law & Crime.

The brief argues the jury’s judgement “on that lone statement is erroneous” and that Heard’s case “was fatally flawed.”

The trial drew national attention as legal teams for Depp and Heard sparred in the weeks-long televised proceedings.

Depp had accused Heard of damaging his reputation in a 2 018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence, though she didn’t mention him by name in the piece.

Heard counterclaimed that Depp had damaged her reputation by calling her a liar.

The $2 million win Heard snagged accounted for statements by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling her allegations of abuse “ a hoax.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Here are the biggest donors in the midterm elections

Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice.   The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018.   Even more eye-popping, 10 wealthy […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KLST/KSAN

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

Though Carter was not identified, officials responded to a drowning just before 11 a.m. in the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LANCASTER, CA
KLST/KSAN

Here’s when polls close in every state on Election Day

Here are times when polls close on Election Day in every state and Washington, D.C. All times are listed in local time. Alabama 7 p.m. Alaska 8 p.m. Arizona 7 p.m. Arkansas 7:30 p.m. California 8 p.m. Colorado 7 p.m. Connecticut 8 p.m. Delaware 8 p.m. Florida 7 p.m. Georgia 7 p.m. Hawaii 7 p.m. […]
ALABAMA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
KLST/KSAN

Trump jabs at DeSantis during rally: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a campaign rally on Saturday night, coining the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the politician who is widely viewed as Trump’s greatest competition for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump called out his potential political rival at Saturday’s rally in Latrobe, Pa., while […]
LATROBE, PA
KLST/KSAN

Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.  One subject has been pronounced deceased.  No deputies were injured during the incident.  This an active scene; please avoid the area.  Information […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLST/KSAN

Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Former President Bill Clinton plans to attend two last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies Monday to help South Texas Democrats who are in tight congressional races against Republicans who are nationally backed. Clinton will attend a rally starting at 11 a.m. CST Monday in Laredo, Texas, to...
LAREDO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Bi-District Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After 11 weeks of play, the final push to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday, as the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs kick-off. 6A Division II Region IW1 El Paso Eastlake vs R2 Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trooper Stadium in El Paso 3A Division II Region IW1 Crane vs […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy