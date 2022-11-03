Read full article on original website
Storm Team 12: Widespread storms Saturday Morning
FRIDAY: Overcast skies will remain for most of the afternoon and evening. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, especially south of I-20. Temperatures will run over 10 degrees above average as well with high temperatures in the low and mid 80s. THE WEEKEND: Very early Saturday morning showers and thunderstorms will become likely as […]
After mid-week warmup, much colder air arrives over the vast majority of the of the Continental U.S.
Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will occur Tuesday morning, Election Day! If you are getting up early to vote, it is worth getting outside and enjoying this special sky event. A Blood Moon is another name for a lunar eclipse. Tuesday morning, Dayton will be in the path of totality, which means the moon will pass completely through the Earth’s shadow at one point.
